iPhone 16 Pro display will reportedly be bigger than previous Pro models

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max uses a 6.7-inch display, as compared with next year's iPhone 16 Pro models.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.27-inch display. That would make the 2024’s high-end iPhone 16 Pro model have the second-biggest display on an iPhone ever. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, would come with the biggest screen ever on an iPhone. Also Read - iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a larger display, Camera details tipped

The information was shared by display analyst Ross Young, who also claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max model will come with a 6.86-inch display, reports AppleInsider. Young further mentioned that the aspect ratio for the iPhone 16 Pro models will be 19.6:9. Young’s prediction falls in line with Bloomberg’s report that suggested a 6.3-inch screen on iPhone 16 Pro and a 6.9-inch display on iPhone 16 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhone 16 will look more like iPhone 12, says new leak

These screen sizes are significantly bigger than the existing ones. The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max uses a 6.7-inch display. Larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would allow Apple to place larger battery units inside both models. This will improve the overall performance of the Pro iPhone models of 2024. Also Read - Qualcomm says Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhone 16

The information about the display on next year’s iPhone models is scarce, but a handful of leaks have pointed out that Dynamic Island will be present on it.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the only iPhone model to feature a periscope camera. The iPhone 16 Pro smartphone is also expected to feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area.

On the other hand, the Pro variants of the iPhone 17 generation will likely get the “Under panel Face ID + Hole” feature and the non-Pro variant is expected to come with an LTPO backplane and ProMotion support, the report said. Meanwhile, in August last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that “high-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID”.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 1, 2023 6:01 PM IST
