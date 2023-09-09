iPhone 15 Pro dummies hint at new Action button, colour options

Apple is holding a ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12 to unveil the new line of products, likely including the new iPhone 15 series. While there have been several rumours, as well as inside information on the upcoming iPhone range, there are always last-minute leaks that add to the excitement. A new video has emerged showing off several different dummy units of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. These dummies corroborate previous leaks, such as the presence of a new Action button on the premium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. They also hint at other design changes and colour options for the upcoming iPhone lineup.

READ MORE Google Maps may soon support Live Activities as iPhone 15 set for launch

iPhone 15 Pro

The video shared by AppleInsider shows both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummies. The ones that likely represent the design and dimensions of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup confirm that there will be an Action button on them. This button will expectedly replace the Ring/Silent toggle on the left side of the frame. According to reports, the button could offer several functions, allowing users to toggle the camera, magnifier, translator, voice shortcuts, flashlight, and mute. This button may also be reprogrammable, giving users a choice to select the function.

The dummies shown in the video are in silver, black, titan grey, and deep blue colours. Corroborating previous reports, the dummies also show that the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro devices will use titanium with a matte finish. The design of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max looks similar to that of the iPhone 14 Pro, but the dummies confirm a major change coming to the iPhone for the first time. The iPhone 15 Pro lineup will feature a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, very well discernible on the dummies. There may also be some other minor changes, including those to the dimensions of the devices.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 dummies, on the other hand, confirm five colour options: white, black, pink, yellow, and blue. We have heard about these colour options previously. The iPhone 15 could use aluminium on its frame and retain the Ring/Silent button on the side, much like the iPhone 14. However, Apple has planned a major change for the standard iPhone models, as well. The iPhone 15 may feature Dynamic Island on the display, marking the end of the notch for good — at least on flagship iPhone models.