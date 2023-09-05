iPhone 15 Pro price update: Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 15 models next week, but some of them may come with a hefty price tag. According to a report by DigiTimes, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be significantly more expensive than their predecessors, due to two main reasons: a titanium frame and a periscope camera.

READ MORE iPhone hacks: How to hide your phone number on your Apple device

The report, citing a senior analyst at DigiTimes Research, claims that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have similar prices to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, but the Pro models will see a “major price hike” this year. The titanium frame is said to be lighter than the stainless steel one used in previous Pro models, while the periscope camera is expected to offer up to 5x-6x optical zoom, exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

READ MORE iPhone 15 launch: Made in India iPhone to be available at the same time as global variants

The report also predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be the most popular ones in this generation, despite the price increases. Apple is reportedly preparing for this by ramping up the production of the Pro Max model, which has the highest share of supply chain orders.

READ MORE Apple is giving away six months of Apple Music subscription for free: How to get this offer

This is not the first time that rumours have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro models will cost more than the iPhone 14 Pro models. Bloomberg and Barclays have also reported on Apple’s plans to raise the prices of its flagship smartphones. However, the exact amount of the price increases is still unclear. Some sources have speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099 (Rs 91,000 approximately), while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1,299 (Rs 1,08,000 approximately).

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook may have hinted at the company’s strategy to increase iPhone 15 Pro prices during its Q1 2023 earnings call. He said that people are willing to stretch their budget to get the best iPhone they can afford, as it contains many aspects of their lives.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, with pre-orders starting on September 15 and a release on September 22. The new iPhones are also rumoured to feature a USB-C port, a customizable Action button, an A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more.