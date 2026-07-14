iOS 27 Public Beta is here: Eligible iPhones, new features and how to download

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 27 public beta, giving iPhone users an early chance to try the company’s next major software update before its stable release later this year. The update was first announced at WWDC 2026, with Apple putting a much bigger focus on artificial intelligence across the operating system. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks: Expected specs, smaller Dynamic Island, camera upgrades, all we know

Apple has rebuilt its voice assistant Siri with Apple Intelligence, while several other apps, including Photos, Safari, Passwords, and Calendar, are also getting new AI-powered features. Alongside these additions, iOS 27 also promises noticeable performance improvements, updates to Screen Time and several smaller features that users have been asking for. Also Read: Apple could launch revamped Apple Pencil lineup with M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report

Siri AI is the biggest addition

Siri has received one of its biggest updates in years. With iOS 27, the assistant can hold more natural conversations, understand follow-up questions without making you repeat yourself, and search information stored across apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Reminders, and Calendar. Also Read: Is Tom Holland really holding the iPhone Ultra? Here's the truth

Apple has also given Siri its own dedicated app where conversation history is stored and synced privately through iCloud. The assistant can understand what’s currently on your screen, perform actions inside supported apps, answer broader questions and even pull information from some third-party apps in the latest beta builds.

The update also adds controls for Siri’s speaking style, allowing users to adjust its pace and expressiveness. According to Apple, Siri AI requires an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone, which means it is limited to iPhone 15 Pro models and newer. It currently supports selected English variants and is not available in the European Union.

More AI features across iPhone

The Photos app now gets an improved Clean Up tool that can remove larger objects from images more effectively. A new Extend feature can generate extra content outside the original frame, while Spatial Reframing lets users adjust the apparent camera position after taking a photo.

Safari is also becoming smarter. It can organise tabs by topic, group bookmarks and Reading List items automatically, monitor webpages for changes such as products coming back in stock, and even create browser extensions using natural language prompts.

The Passwords app can now automatically replace eligible weak or compromised passwords, while Shortcuts can build automations simply by describing what you want in plain English. Calendar also supports natural-language event creation, making it easier to add appointments without manually filling every field.

Performance improvements and other changes

Apart from AI, Apple says iOS 27 is also faster. According to the company, apps can launch up to 30% quicker, newly captured photos can appear in the gallery up to 70% faster, and nearby AirDrop transfers can be completed up to 80% faster. Apple has also improved CPU scheduling on supported devices, making general navigation feel smoother.

The Liquid Glass interface introduced earlier has also been refined. A new appearance slider lets users adjust the effect from ultra-clear to fully tinted across the interface. Screen Time has been redesigned with better parental controls, including category-based limits, scheduled app access and additional communication safety features.

Other additions include background media uploads in Messages, full-resolution Shared Albums in Photos with Android and Windows support, independent alarm volume controls, extra-large Home Screen widgets, a custom equaliser for AirPods, improved HomeKit Secure Video support, GymKit connectivity, and the ability to save any video frame as a photo.

How to install the iOS 27 public beta

Before installing the beta, Apple recommends backing up your iPhone since beta software may contain bugs, affect battery life or cause compatibility issues with some apps.

To install iOS 27 Public Beta:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Visit the Apple Beta Software Program website in Safari. Sign in with the Apple Account linked to your iPhone. Join the Beta Software Program if you haven’t already. Open Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates. Select iOS 27 Public Beta. Return to Software Update and download the update when it appears.

The iOS 27 public beta supports iPhone 11 and newer models, including the second-generation iPhone SE and later. Apple has also released public beta versions of iPadOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate and watchOS 27 alongside the iPhone update.