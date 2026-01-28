iOS 26.3 lets you hide your exact location from mobile carriers: Here’s how

Apple has introduced a new privacy feature under its iOS 26.3 update. The new feature allows users to have more control over the location data sharing with mobile carriers. The update is called Limit Precise Location. The tech giant introduced the feature specifically for Apple devices that run C1 and C1X modems.

Apple is focused on enhancing data privacy on its platforms and by bringing this new update, the company is helping users to manage how accurately their mobile network can track their location.

What is Limit Precise Location, and How Does it Work

Apple added a new feature, Limit Precision Location, with its iOS 26.3 update. The feature restricts the precision of location data, received by carriers. Rather than providing them exact street-level location, the feature will only allow them to have access to general area such as neighborhood or broader vicinity.

As per Apple, the feature is introduced without affecting network performances and mobile data. In addition, the update will not harm the call connectivity too, rather providing the same level of connectivity control and experience.

Emergency Services Excluded

Nevertheless, emergency services continue to receive accurate location information when needed. This ensures that safety is never compromised.

Devices That Support the Feature

The newly launched Limit Precise Location is exclusive to Apple devices equipped with its in-house modem. Currently, only two models can support this feature because they have the C1 and C1X miodems. The supported models include:

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

Most of the iPhones currently use Qualcomm modems, so they are not included in the list. The feature will also support M5 iPad Pro with C1X modem. Reportedly, the upcoming iPhone 17e might be launched with the in-house modem, so it can also be eligible for the feature.

Availability

Apple has unveiled the service only for U.S carriers, two U.K carriers, and Germany. The feature is currently not available in India.

How to Enable Limit Precise Location

Users running iOS 26.3 or later can enable this feature through the following steps:

Step 1: The first step is to open Settings and go to Cellular on your iPhone Air or iPhone 16e

Step 2: Now, click on the Cellular Data Options.

Step 3: If multiple SIMs are active, then you can select the relevant line.

Step 4: The next step is to scroll down and toggle Limit Precise Location on or off.

Step 5: In some cases, a device restart may be required for the setting to take effect.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Why This Update Matters

Limit Precise Location is one of the significant upgrade that Apple brought with iOS 26.3 update as it gives users better control over the data shared with carriers, that too without affecting connectivity or safety.