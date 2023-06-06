Apple announced iOS 17 at WWDC on Monday. The new operating system for iPhones brings some cosmetic changes such as the ability to keep posters for calls, Live Voicemail, Live stickers, and more. It also adds some useful privacy and security features such as NameDrop and Check In. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2023: How to watch, what to expect from mixed reality headset to iOS 17

The iOS 17 is already available for Developers with the Developers Preview update and will be available to everyone as later this year around the time of Apple’s next big event in September or October. Also Read - Apple Reality Pro: Here is everything we know about the upcoming mixed reality headset

But which Phones will get the new iOS 17? Let’s find out in the support list below. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: What to expect

iOS 17 support list

The iOS 17 update will be rolled out to more than 19 iPhones. This includes the recent iPhone models and even some older ones like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Here’s the full support list.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 17 rollout schedule

As usual, the iOS 17 will be rolled out to all iPhones in different phases. Developers who have enrolled in the Developers Program can use iOS 17 right away on their iPhones. All they have to do is head over to Settings > Software Update > Beta Updates, and then select iOS 17 Developer Beta and update their device.

Next up, the iOS 17 Public beta will be rolled out in July. This will be followed by the stable version sometime in September or October (when new iPhones arrive).

iOS 17 features

Apple’s iOS 17 brings some design changes such as posters for calls and FaceTime calls. It also comes with Live Voicemail, NameDrop, Check In, and some other security features. iOS 17 also brings StandBy, which is a feature similar to Apple Watch’s Bedside mode.