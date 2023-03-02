comscore Intel's next-gen processors may support Windows 12
Intel's next-gen desktop processors may support Windows 12: Report

Intel's unannounced Meteor Lake processor is likely to include 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12.

  • Intel is working on its next-gen desktop processors.
  • These processors are codenamed Meteor Lake.
  • Intel's Meteor Lake chips will support Windows 12.
intel-vpro-platform

(Image: Intel)

Chip-maker Intel’s next-generation CPUs will reportedly support as-of-yet announced Windows 12. Also Read - Intel reportedly hints Microsoft Windows 12 is in works

Details on Intel’s Meteor Lake desktop platform have been disclosed by the hardware leaker @leaf hobby, who is known for revealing the complete specifications of Intel’s Xeon CPUs before release, reports The Verge, citing sources. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing iMessage to Windows 11 PCs: Check details

However, the tweet has now been deleted. Also Read - Windows 11 update: Microsoft introduces Phone Link for iOS, Notepad gets tabs, more

The chip-maker internally mentioned that its next-generation CPUs will support Windows 12.

Meteor Lake is likely to include 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12.

Microsoft hasn’t disclosed its plans for Windows 12, but there are already hints that the company intends to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features in newer versions of Windows.

“As we start to develop future versions of Windows we’ll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience,” Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, said in an interview earlier this week.

Mehdi’s remark comes after Windows chief Panos Panay’s statement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows”.

Microsoft would need to collaborate closely with hardware partners like Intel and AMD to optimise chips that can handle AI workloads if it is intending to use AI more widely in its upcoming release of Windows, the report said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 10:31 PM IST
