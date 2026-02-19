No more PIN? PhonePe adds fingerprint and face unlock for UPI under Rs 5,000

If you are someone who uses PhonePe almost every day, there’s a small update you should know about. The online payment app has started allowing biometric authentication for UPI payments up to Rs 5,000. In simple words, you may not have to enter your UPI PIN for smaller transactions anymore. Instead of typing the PIN, you can just use your phone’s fingerprint sensor or face unlock to approve the payment. It doesn’t sound like a big change on paper, but in real-life usage, it makes quick payments feel even quicker. Also Read: ChatGPT On UPI App? PhonePe Partners With OpenAI, Here's What Will Be Changed

As per existing regulatory guidelines, biometric authentication can be used as a secure two-factor method for UPI transactions up to Rs 5,000. So whether you’re sending money to a friend, scanning a QR code at a shop, making an online payment or even checking your bank balance, you can approve eligible transactions using your device’s built-in biometric system. However, for payments above Rs 5,000, the UPI PIN is still mandatory. That part remains unchanged. Also Read: No PIN Needed: Google Pay, Paytm, And PhonePe Users Can Pay Using Fingerprint Or Face Scan

How will it benefit you? Typing a PIN every time can feel repetitive, especially in crowded places where you may not want someone glancing at your screen. Biometric approval removes that step for smaller transactions. It also reduces the chances of transaction failures caused by incorrect PIN entries. If biometric verification doesn’t work, say due to lighting issues or fingerprint sensor errors, you can instantly switch back to the PIN option. Also Read: New UPI Rules Roll Out Today: Here's What You Can And Can't Do Now On Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe

How to enable biometric payments on PhonePe

Turning on the feature takes less than a minute, just follow these steps:

Open the PhonePe app

Then go to Profile and tap on Manage Payments

Now select Biometric Pay and enable biometric authentication for your linked bank account

Complete the one-time setup using your UPI PIN and biometric verification

The feature is currently available for Android users who have fingerprint or face recognition enabled on their phones. While the rollout for iOS is expected soon.