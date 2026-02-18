Xbox Game Pass February Wave 2 lineup announced: Full list of new games

Microsoft has announced the second wave of February titles coming to Xbox Game Pass. The new additions were detailed in a post on Xbox Wire, with several games arriving between February 19 and March 3. The lineup includes major RPGs, sports titles, and a few day-one launches. Also Read: Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is getting a full AAA game: Platforms, combat style, and details

The Witcher 3 and College Football lead the lineup

One of the biggest additions this month is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition. The game will be available from February 19 for Game Pass Ultimate and Premium members on Cloud and Console. The Complete Edition includes the base game along with its expansions.

Also arriving on February 19 is EA Sports College Football 26, which will be available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Cloud and Xbox Series X/S. On the same day, Death Howl joins the service across Cloud, console, handheld, and PC for Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members.

Earlier this week, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Aerial_Knight’s DropShot were added to the service for PC and Ultimate subscribers, as mentioned in the Xbox Wire update.

More games coming before month-end

On February 24, TCG Card Shop Simulator will enter Game Preview for Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members. A day later, Dice A Million will launch directly on Game Pass for PC and Ultimate subscribers.

February 26 will see the full release of Towerborne added to the library for Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members across Console, Handheld, and PC.

March additions already confirmed

The lineup continues into early March. On March 3, Final Fantasy III will be available across Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass subscribers.

The same day, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 joins the service. The RPG will be available on Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members.

Games leaving Game Pass

As new titles arrive, some will leave the service. Microsoft has confirmed that Monster Train, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, Injustice 2, and Middle Earth: Shadow of War will exit the Game Pass library on February 28.

Subscribers who want to continue playing those games after removal can purchase them at a discounted price before they leave the service.