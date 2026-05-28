Your free WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook will not remain same anymore!

For years, most people have used Meta apps for free. Whether it is scrolling through Instagram Reels, chatting on WhatsApp, or posting on Facebook, the business model mostly revolves around ads. But that may slowly be changing now! Meta has officially introduced new paid subscription plans across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, giving you access to premium tools, extra customisation features, and advanced creator-focused options. Also Read: WhatsApp to bring ‘Usernames’: Users can now chat without sharing phone numbers

In simple words, Meta now wants you to start paying for “better” versions of its apps with “Plus” plans. Also Read: Can someone read your deleted WhatsApp messages?

Meta subscription model: What are the new “Plus” plans?

The tech giant is rolling out:

Instagram Plus – $3.99/month (Approx. Rs 383)

Facebook Plus – $3.99/month (Approx. Rs 383)

WhatsApp Plus – $2.99/month (Approx. Rs 287)

Meta has not yet announced official India pricing, but these subscriptions are expected to expand globally, including India. The interesting part is that these subscriptions are not about removing ads entirely. Instead, they focus on giving power users additional features and visibility tools.

So, what are these models offering?

Instagram Plus appears heavily focused on creators and heavy social-media users. According to Meta, subscribers may get:

Story rewatch insights

Unlimited audience lists beyond Close Friends

Ability to extend Stories beyond 24 hours

Secret Story previews without appearing in viewer lists

Extra profile pins

Custom fonts and app icons

Animated reactions like “Super Hearts”

Some tools also allow you to spotlight Stories for additional reach and post directly to highlights without showing content in followers’ feeds. Facebook Plus is expected to bring similar profile and visibility-focused features.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp Plus focuses more on messaging customisation. You may get:

Custom themes

Premium stickers

Additional pinned chats

Custom ringtones

Better list management tools

Meta’s bigger goal is not difficult to understand

Meta AI subscriptions are also coming

Apart from app subscriptions, Meta is also testing Meta One Plus at $7.99/month and Meta One Premium at $19.99/month. These subscriptions will focus on heavier AI usage, including image generation, video creation, and more advanced reasoning tasks.

The Premium plan reportedly increases usage limits and compute capacity for users relying heavily on Meta AI tools. Meta says free AI access will continue, but advanced users may eventually hit limitations without subscriptions.

Impact on Creator and business plans

Meta is also introducing premium creator-focused subscriptions costing up to $49.99 per month. These plans include:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Better analytics

Priority visibility in feeds

Enhanced profile tools

Scheduling features

Multiple moderator access

Human customer support

Content repost alerts

In short, Meta seems to be turning its apps into layered platforms where additional reach, tools, and visibility increasingly come behind a paywall.