The Indian Parliamentary Panel has expressed concerns about the growing dominance of foreign UPI apps like Google Pay and PhonePe. Both apps are used widely by Indians for UPI transactions, which isn’t good news for the local apps. Owing to this, the Parliament is pushing the usage of local apps such as the BHIM UPI.

Google Pay, PhonePe dominance is concerning for NPCI

Back in 2020, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which regulates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) stated that a single payments app should not have more than 30 percent market share.

However, Google Pay and PhonePe are continuing to grow in the market. PhonePe, for the unversed, has backing from Walmart and it is the majority stakeholder in the company.

As per NPCI, PhonePe and Google Pay had a total UPI market share of almost 83 percent between October-December 2023. The former was at the lead with 46 percent market share, Google Pay coming second with 36 percent market share.

Paytm Payments Bank had a market share of 13 percent, followed by others having a 5 percent UPI market share. The indigenously developed app, BHIM UPI’s market share stood at only 0.22 percent.