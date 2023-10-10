The Indian government has been testing its emergency alert system in India. As a part of these tests, the Indian government today sent an emergency alert message to all mobile phone users, including iPhones and Android device users, across Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). The emergency notification popped on the home screens of Airtel users in the region with the message – ‘Emergency Alert’ and a blaring sound.

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to the test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies,” the alert notification said in English. A similar notification was also sent in Hindi to Airtel‘s Android and iOS users in the region.

Here is a screenshot of the alert notification in Hindi and in English:

Shortly after Airtel users received the alert message, the notification also popped up on the screens of Vodafone Idea (or Vi) and Jio users in the country with the same distinguishing sound.

It is worth noting that this is not the first-time mobile phone users in the country have received an alert notification. Prior to today’s tests, the Indian government conducted similar tests with Airtel users last month and with Jio users back in August this year. You can check details from prior such notifications here.

Why shouldn’t you panic?

Mobile phone users don’t need to react or panic at all. At this point, the Indian government is just conducting tests, which if successful can be used for deploying Emergency Alert System across the country and sending emergency messages in case of natural disasters such as Tsunami, earthquake, torrential rainfalls, landslide and even floods. These messages will bypass device settings and other limitations that may prohibit such messages from reaching out to the masses.

