Indian Govt puts brakes on WhatsApp Username feature; Here's why

WhatsApp’s much-awaited username feature may not arrive in India anytime soon. As soon as users have started preserving their own unique username ahead of the official rollout, the Central government has reportedly asked Meta not to roll out the feature in the country until consultations around its privacy and security implications are completed. Along with this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also sought a detailed explanation from the company within three days. Also Read: WhatsApp starts rolling out username reservations ahead of global launch

This comes at a time when cyber fraud cases continue to rise in India, with authorities reportedly concerned that usernames could make it easier for scammers to impersonate people or organisations. Also Read: Apple Smart Glasses may not launch before 2027

So, the government wants to understand exactly how the username system will work before it becomes available in India. Officials have reportedly asked Meta to explain how users will be verified, what safeguards will be in place to prevent fake accounts, and how the platform plans to tackle impersonation and online fraud. Until this review is complete, the company has been directed not to introduce the feature in India. Also Read: How to send photos without losing quality on WhatsApp

What is WhatsApp’s username feature?

WhatsApp recently announced one of its biggest privacy updates in years. Instead of sharing your mobile number, users will be able to connect using a unique username that starts with the ‘@’ symbol. The feature is optional, meaning users who prefer sharing their phone numbers can continue doing so. Each username will be unique and can include up to 35 characters.

For people who don’t already have your number saved, WhatsApp will display your username instead of your mobile number in chats, calls and groups. The idea is to offer an extra layer of privacy, especially while chatting with businesses, creators or people you don’t know personally.

Why are authorities worried?

While the feature is designed to improve privacy, authorities are reportedly looking at the other side of it as well. India has seen a sharp rise in cyber fraud cases over the past few years, including fake investment scams, phishing attacks, digital arrest frauds and impersonation. Officials are concerned that username-based identities could make it easier for fraudsters to create handles that resemble well-known individuals, government officials or businesses.

Another concern is whether replacing phone numbers with usernames could make it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to trace people involved in cybercrime.

Will WhatsApp still bring the feature?

For now, the feature has not been blocked permanently. The government has only asked Meta to pause the rollout until the consultation process is completed.

Meta has previously said that users will continue to have access to existing safety tools, including blocking and reporting suspicious accounts. The company also plans to reserve usernames for businesses, public figures and organisations to reduce the chances of impersonation.

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Whether those safeguards satisfy the government’s concerns remains to be seen. Until then, Indian users may have to wait a little longer before WhatsApp usernames become available.