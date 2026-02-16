India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off today: PM Modi to inaugurate amid massive security cover

India AI Summit 2026 has finally started today, on 16 February 2026. The five-day event will bring a host of global technology leaders to one place. The event will also witness several government officials, startups, and industry experts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit. Due to the presence of global tech leaders and high-profile guests, authorities have made strong security rules and regulations across the city.

Key Details of AI Impact Summit: Venue

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is held at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. The event will run from 16 February to 20 February 2026, hosting several famous personalities across the world. It will witness the gathering of world leaders and innovators, helping in advancing AI.

What is AI Impact Summit 2026

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is a global premier AI conference is the first major AI summit hosted in the Global South. The event will focus on ‘Three Chakras’ called ‘People, Planet, and Progress.’ The main focus of the event will be inclusive AI for sustainable development and governance.

Security Arrangements

There have been strong security arrangements, keeping in mind the high-profile arrivals at the event. The main exhibition will be held at Bharat Mandapam with more than 10,000 personnel appointed by the security agencies. Additionally, paramilitary forces are also supporting local police.

The security agencies have divided the whole area into zones to manage the crowd properly. Hundreds of AI-powered cameras and CCTV units have been installed to monitor every movement in real-time. Not only this, to run everything smoothly, anti-sabotage teams, bomb disposal squads, and anti-drone systems are placed around the venue. The government is keeping Air defence systems on standby too. There can also be entry restrictions, depending on security checks.

What You Can Expect at the Summit

As already mentioned, the AI Impact Summit will showcase major AI developments, with more than 300 pavilions set under three main themes. These themes cover ‘People, Planet, and Progress.’ More than 600 startups will participate in the event, showcasing their AI solutions that are already being used in different sectors.

Around 700 exhibitors are expected to participate daily in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and governance.

Check Out Entry Process and Public Guidelines

It is necessary to pre-register to participate in the event. The registration is free, however is compulsory. You will only be allowed to enter the summit after QR Code verification and ID check. Management is also providing shuttle services from nearby parking areas as the on-site parking is limited.

The government has also arranged medical teams, helpdesks, food courts and emergency services for the attendees to manage everything properly. Organizers have also informed that the rules for entering the venue might change due to the security reasons. You will get the updates in your email.

Traffic Advisory

A traffic advisory has been issued by Delhi Traffic Police for Central Delhi. Areas like Pragati Maidan or nearby roads may face traffic congestion. In addition, some roads may also be closed due to VVIP movement.