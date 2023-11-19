Ind vs Aus: Google finds similarities between 2003, 2023 World Cup finals

Ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 finals between India and Australia, Google India has shared an interesting list of trivia that draws parallels between the 2023 finals and the one held two decades ago in 2003. The search engine giant took to its official Twitter handle and posted a list of similarities between the two World Cup finals, with a caption that read, “Here we meet again, 20 years later #INDvsAUS”. This move by Google India is sure to excite cricket fans and generate buzz around the tournament.

Google listed Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run scorers, while listed Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly as first-time captains to lead the World Cup squad in 2023 and 2003. The note also mentioned that “Rahul” had been the non-seasonal wicketkeeper for both World Cups. Rahul Dravid took up the wicketkeeping gloves in 2003, and KL Rahul is the wicketkeeper in the World Cup in 2023.

Here we meet again, 20 years later 👀🧿#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/LapPVd17OT — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 19, 2023

During the 2003 Cricket World Cup, Australia had a remarkable run as they remained unbeaten in all of their group-stage matches. Similarly, in this year’s World Cup, India also holds the same advantage. In their recent match, India batted first and managed to score a total of 240 runs, setting Australia a target of 241. KL Rahul was the only Indian batsman who managed to cross the half-century mark, while captain Rohit Sharma was unfortunately dismissed after scoring 47 runs.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the final of the World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Both India and Australia have opted to go in with no changes in the sides that played their respective last semifinal matches against New Zealand and South Africa, respectively. India captain Rohit Sharma said the team needs to stay nice and calm during the game if they want to go over the line in today’s final.

— Written with inputs from IANS