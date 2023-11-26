India and Australia will battle for the second time today in this T20 tournament. The tournament began earlier this month and the first match was between the same teams, where India won the game. Today’s match is scheduled for 7PM as per Indian Standard Time. Let’s see how you can watch the match online.

How to watch India vs Australia T20 match live

JioCinema will be streaming today’s India vs Australia T20 match live on the platform. All you need to do is log in to the JioCinema app on mobile or on the website and start watching the match.

Those who want to watch the match on television can do it on Colors Cineplex and Sports18 channels. The actual game will begin at 7PM, but coverage will start at 6PM.

India already has a lead of 1-0 against Australia so it’s important to see today’s game to know whether it is able to achieve a similar fate today. While the last match was held in Visakhapatnam, today’s game will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

India and Australia Squad

Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the captain and vice-captain of team India, respectively. Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washinton Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kuman, and Arshdeep Singh are the other members of the India squad.

As for Australia, Matthew Wade is the captain. Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanvweer Sangha, Adam Zampa, and KaneRicharson are the members of the Australia squad for this tournament.