Huawei MatePad SE 11 India price confirmed after MatePad 11.5 reveal

Huawei is all set to launch two tablets in India, marking the Chinese brand’s comeback in the country. The new Huawei MatePad 11.5 and MatePad SE 11 will be the company’s new devices, which will be available through Flipkart. Recently, Huawei confirmed the MatePad 11.5 price for the Indian market. Now, a Flipkart microsite has seemingly confirmed the price of the cheaper alternative, the Huawei MatePad SE 11. Here’s what the latter could offer. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max launched in India with up to 9,000mAh battery: Price, specs

Huawei MatePad SE 11 price in India

Huawei MatePad SE 11 could launch at Rs 18,499 in India, according to a Flipkart listing. A dedicated microsite for the device suggests that it could start at Rs 13,749 after factoring in bank discounts, cashbacks, and introductory offers. Also Read: Huawei India return hints, tablet teaser appears on Flipkart

Meanwhile, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 is confirmed to start at an effective price of Rs 27,999. On Flipkart, the tablet is listed for Rs 33,999 before discounts and cashback offers. Also Read: Nothing Phone (4a) series goes on first sale in India today: Price, offers, specs

Huawei MatePad SE 11 specifications

As per the Flipkart listing, the MatePad SE 11 will be equipped with an 11-inch TFT LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) resolution and up to 400 nits of brightness. Internally, it is said to be powered by a 2.2GHz Kirin 710A chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the MatePad SE 11 will feature an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Huawei tablet will pack a 7,700mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast wired charging. The device comes with a Huawei M-Pen lite Stylus. It is said to support app downloads through the AppGallery.

Other features of the Huawei MatePad SE 11 include a quad-speaker setup tuned by Huawei Histen 9.0 technology. The tablet will sport a metal unibody design, measuring just 6.9mm thick and weighing 475 grarms.

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In contrast, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 will feature an 11.5-inch 2.5K (2,456 x 1,600 pixels) PaperMatte display and a 10,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging.