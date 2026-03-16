Huawei India return hints, tablet teaser appears on Flipkart

Huawei may soon return to the Indian consumer electronics market after its long break. The company has finally teased a new product on Flipkart with a promotional banner. The early signs hint that it could be a tablet. The banner spotted on e-commerce site Flipkart with a tagline ‘Handy ALL-rounder’ with a ‘Coming Soon only on Flipkart’ message. The image outline clearly looks like a tablet device, hinting that Huawei may start its comeback in India with a tablet launch.

Huawei Tablet Teaser Spotted on Flipkart

A dedicated page for Huawei appeared on Flipkart, hinting a possible comeback. The page thanks visitor and mentions that a product is launching soon. Nevertheless, it does not reveal the exact name of the device or the launch timeline.

The teaser image showcases the outline of a possible tablet with a detachable keyboard. In addition, the design also hints toward a pill-shaped camera module on the back. All these details when put together, suggest the upcoming device could be part of company’s MatePad lineup.

Many tech enthusiasts believe that the tablet could be Huawei MatePad 11.5 or similar model, already available in global markets. If the device comes to India, it could target students and users who are looking for a large screen for entertainment and light work.

Expected Features of MatePad 11.5

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 is already available in global markets, offering power-packed features and enhancements. The tablet comes with an 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2K-level resolution. The display also supports a high refresh rate.

It packs slim body and weighs around 500 grams. In addition, it also packs a massive battery of about 10,000 mAh capacity with support for fast charging.

For optics, the tablet usually focuses on video calls and document scanning as the main aspect of camera. Cameras have never been the selling point for tablets.

Huawei’s Return to India

Huawei has not completely disappeared from the Indian markets. The company has been selling its smartwatches and wearables in India. Nevertheless, the smartphone category and tablet slowed down after global restrictions and made absence of Google services affected the company’s ecosystem.

To recall, company’s last tablet launch in India was the Huawei MatePad T8, arrived in 2020. Since then, the tech giant has stayed quite in the local market.

More Huawei Devices Might Come to India

Reportedly, Huawei may also introduce additional products in India later. These might include smartphones, wireless earbuds, laptops, and smartbands. However, the company has not officially confirmed these plans.

FAQs

Q1. Is Huawei launching a new tablet in India?

A. Yes, a new Huawei tablet has been teased on Flipkart

Q2. Which Huawei tablet could launch in India?

A. It may be the Huawei MatePad 11.5.

Q3. When will the Huawei tablet launch in India?

A. The company has not announced an official launch date yet.

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Q4. Where will the Huawei tablet be sold in India?

A. The teaser indicates that the tablet will be available through Flipkart.