HP launches three new gaming laptops in India: Check details

HP today hosted a special event in India wherein the company launched three new gaming laptops. These new laptops are the HP Omen 16, the HP Victus 16, and the HP Omen Transcend 16 and they are a part of the company’s Omen and Victus series devices.

HP says that its new portfolio of devices is equipped with the advanced Omen Tempest Cooling feature, which ensures intense cooling even during top titles gameplay and multi-applications workload. These new laptops also bring new enhancements to the HP Omen Gaming Hub, such as performance mode and a network booster feature.

HP Omen 16, the HP Victus 16, HP Omen Transcend 16 India price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, HP says that its Omen Transcend 16 laptop comes at a starting price of Rs 1,59,999, while the HP Omen 16 laptop comes at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. Similarly, the HP Victus 16 starts at Rs 59,999 in India. They are available for purchase in India now.

HP Omen Transcend 16 specifications

HP says that the Omen Transcend 16 is the first and only Omen laptop to come with a magnesium frame making it the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP. It comes with a 16-inch WQXGA micro-edge, anti-glare, up to mini-LED LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, 1180 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, up to 240Hz of screen refresh rate with a 5ms response time. It is powered by up to Intel Core i9-13900HX processor that is coupled with up to 130W TGP with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, up to 32GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home operating system.

This new laptop comes with up to full-size, per key RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard with 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology and an​ HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support. It has audio by Bang and Olufsen with dual speakers and HP Audio Boost 2.0​, Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card for connectivity and a 97Whr battery pack.

HP Omen 16 specifications

The HP Omen 16, on the other hand, comes with a 16.1 IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare screen with up to QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 300 nits of peak brightness, 100% sRGB, and up to 240Hz screen refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is powered by the Intel Core i9-13900HX processor with up to 145 TGP with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, 32GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home operating system.

It comes with up to a full-size, per key RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard with 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology​ and HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support. It is available both with or without a numpad​ options.

For connectivity, it has Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and for audio it has Audio by Bang & Olufsen with dual speakers and HP Audio Boost 2.0. It also has a FHD camera with a manual shutter.

HP Victus 16 specifications

Lastly, the HP Victus 16 comes with up to 16.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) micro-edge, anti-glare IPS display with 240Hz of screen refresh rate, 3ms of response time, 300 nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB​. It is powered by up to Intel Core i7-13700HX processor that is coupled with Up to 120W TGP with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, up to 32GB DDR5-5200 MHz RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD​ storage.

It comes with up to full-size, one-zone RGB backlit, ceramic white keyboard with numeric keypad​ and HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support. It has audio by Bang & Olufsen with dual speakers and HP Audio Boost 1.0 and it has Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.