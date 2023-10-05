How to pre-order Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro in India

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the company’s most powerful and advanced phones yet. Not only they bring generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) to their helm, but they also bring a leap in performance to pose more threat to rivals like the iPhone 15. Much like last year’s Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 8 series is coming to India. Right after the launch event on Wednesday, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro became available to pre-order in India. Pre-ordering means you will get your hands on the new Google phones as soon as their sale begins. If you have been waiting for the Pixel 8 series, here is how to pre-order the model of your choice in India.

How to pre-order Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India

The pre-orders for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro went live right after the launch yesterday. To pre-order, go to Flipkart and search for the model of your choice. The search results will show you all the colour options for the model you chose. For instance, if you searched for Google Pixel 8, you would see Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose as colour options. You will also see storage options for the particular model. But in case you chose the wrong colour or storage option by mistake, you can change your preference right from the product page on Flipkart. After you have ensured that you have selected the right Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro model, go for the ‘Pre-order’ option on the page.

You will be required to pay the full price for the model you selected upfront. But you have EMI options to sweeten the deal. There are introductory offers on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well. And these offers bring down the price of either phone significantly. Here are the offers you get on the Pixel 8 series.

Bank offer of ₹8,000 on select banks and exchange offer of ₹3,000 on Pixel 8

Bank offer of ₹9,000 on select banks and exchange offer of ₹4,000 on Pixel 8 Pro

With any purchase of Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can buy a Pixel Watch 2 (₹ 39,990) for ₹19999 or a Pixel Buds Pro for ₹8,999

The deliveries of the Pixel 8 series begin on October 12, which is also when the new phones go on open sale on Flipkart.