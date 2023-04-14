comscore
News

How much will OnePlus Pad cost in India? We have an idea

Mobiles

OnePlus has not announced any timeline for the sale of the OnePlus Pad in India, let alone the price.

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad was launched in India in February.

OnePlus Pad arrived in India alongside the OnePlus 11 in February, but the company did not announce the price back then. Now ahead of its sale, the OnePlus Pad’s price has appeared in a new leak. In what looks like a listing on the Amazon India website, the price for the OnePlus tablet has been confirmed. Also Read - OnePlus Pad to be available for pre-order starting April 10: Specs, price, offers

The Amazon listing, a screenshot of which was shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, shows the OnePlus Pad will cost Rs 39,999, which looks like a discounted price. The price of Rs 42,999 is also mentioned but it is stricken off so as to indicate either an introductory offer or an effective price scheme. But this screenshot reveals nothing else. Also Read - OnePlus Pad to be sold via Flipkart in India

OnePlus has not announced any timeline for the sale of the OnePlus Pad, let alone the price. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav said in a tweet that the price may be announced on April 25, which could also be the date when the OnePlus Pad goes on sale. Also Read - OnePlus launch event tomorrow: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad and more expected

OnePlus Pad specifications

The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch LCD panel with a 7:5 ReadFit screen, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 144Hz screen refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 144Hz, a resolution of 2800×2000 pixels, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 2048 levels of intelligent brightness controls. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad features support for various technologies such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, an Omni-bearing sound field technology, and four speakers.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip (SoC), the OnePlus Pad offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 13.1. On the camera front, it has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. On the connectivity front, the Pad has a cellular 5G data-sharing feature, an auto-connect feature for OnePlus devices, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. You get a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC, which the company says offers one-month standby time. It also features Battery Health Engine for battery safety.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2023 3:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

How much will OnePlus Pad cost in India? We have an idea

New NavIC supported chips go for mass production

280 to 10,000: Twitter Blue users get new tweet character limit

Uber accused of raising cab fares when customer phone battery is low

Windows 11, 10 users need to update their PCs right now

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

Tech Updates/ launch

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

Tech Updates/ launch

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Tech Updates/ launch

Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model