How much will OnePlus Pad cost in India? We have an idea

OnePlus Pad arrived in India alongside the OnePlus 11 in February, but the company did not announce the price back then. Now ahead of its sale, the OnePlus Pad's price has appeared in a new leak. In what looks like a listing on the Amazon India website, the price for the OnePlus tablet has been confirmed.

The Amazon listing, a screenshot of which was shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, shows the OnePlus Pad will cost Rs 39,999, which looks like a discounted price. The price of Rs 42,999 is also mentioned but it is stricken off so as to indicate either an introductory offer or an effective price scheme. But this screenshot reveals nothing else.

OnePlus has not announced any timeline for the sale of the OnePlus Pad, let alone the price. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav said in a tweet that the price may be announced on April 25, which could also be the date when the OnePlus Pad goes on sale.

OnePlus Pad specifications

The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch LCD panel with a 7:5 ReadFit screen, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 144Hz screen refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 144Hz, a resolution of 2800×2000 pixels, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 2048 levels of intelligent brightness controls. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad features support for various technologies such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, an Omni-bearing sound field technology, and four speakers.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip (SoC), the OnePlus Pad offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 13.1. On the camera front, it has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. On the connectivity front, the Pad has a cellular 5G data-sharing feature, an auto-connect feature for OnePlus devices, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. You get a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC, which the company says offers one-month standby time. It also features Battery Health Engine for battery safety.