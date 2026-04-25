From answers to actions: How ChatGPT is becoming a one-stop tool for travel, shopping and work

Launched in late 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT was originally an AI chatbot; however, it has quickly progressed to become a go-to AI assistant. The tool is widely used by individuals and businesses alike to assist with day-to-day tasks — from quick Q&As to extremely detailed workflows. Over the years, OpenAI has continually made new functional additions to ChatGPT, resulting in a dramatically increased set of features from its original launch offering. Also Read: OpenAI’s new GPT-5.5 model focuses on doing more with fewer prompts: What’s new, pricing, how it compares to other tools

Among the many things ChatGPT can do for users today, it adds a new layer of features beyond just responding to queries. It is also used for image creation, research, brainstorming, coding, web searches, and many other things. However, what truly differentiates ChatGPT from other AI tools such as Grok or Google Gemini is that the chatbot is evolving from being a simple tool to also helping users complete tasks they have previously done on their own. Also Read: ChatGPT can now help you book the cheapest flights: Check how

ChatGPT began primarily as a tool to answer text-based queries. Users could ask a question, and ChatGPT would return an answer. This use case remains; however, the functionality has certainly expanded since its original launch. Also Read: 7 AI tasks you should NOT automate

In particular, users have begun using ChatGPT for planning, organising, and even executing tasks. For example, writing an email, creating a simple app, researching a topic, and/or generating ideas for content, to name just a few. Ultimately, users are beginning to rely on ChatGPT as a single tool to do several tasks without changing platforms.

The increase in app integrations

The primary driving force behind this trend is integration. As an example, ChatGPT now allows users to integrate third-party applications directly inside the chat.

Apps like Adobe Photoshop, Spotify, Canva, Figma, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Booking.com, Skyscanner, MakeMyTrip, redBus, GitHub, Zoom, and Upwork can be accessed within ChatGPT once you connect them.

You don’t have to switch between apps anymore. Instead, you can just type “@” followed by the specific application name and start using it right inside the same chat.

This evolution is going to have a dramatic impact upon how individuals manage and complete their work. Users are no longer required to switch from one window or app to another since they have access to all tools in one place.

Plan travel without leaving chat

One of the more practical use cases here would be travel planning. Earlier, one or more apps were required to plan a trip — one for finding flights, another for booking hotels, and a third for itineraries.

Now, you can do all of this in one chat itself. You can check flights on Skyscanner, look at hotel options on Booking.com or MakeMyTrip, and plan things through Tripadvisor without going anywhere else.

Let’s say you’re planning a trip to Bhutan. You could start by checking flights on Skyscanner via ChatGPT. Once you’ve found a few options, you could then look at hotel options with MakeMyTrip and later create a basic plan within the same chat using Tripadvisor. Everything seems much more organised than it does when using different apps.

Besides travel, ChatGPT can also be used to help with shopping, work, and other day-to-day things. People can find and compare products, edit pictures, design creative artwork, and even apply for jobs through platforms like Internshala or Upwork via ChatGPT.

If you’re working on something, ChatGPT functions like a central place for everything. You can design graphics using Canva, edit them, create written content, and manage tasks without needing to switch back and forth between apps.

You can also use ChatGPT for smaller everyday tasks such as finding songs, editing photos, converting files, and creating resumes.

Where this is heading

ChatGPT is moving beyond being just a chatbot. It’s expanding to help people with tasks rather than just providing answers to questions.

What it will NOT do is be a substitute for those apps. Instead, ChatGPT sits on top of them like a layer that links them together.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

With continued integration, expanding functionality and additional features, the way users perceive their apps will change. Instead of thinking about which app to open, it becomes more about what you want to do, and everything else follows from there.