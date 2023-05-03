HMD's new Nokia XR21 can tough out chilling winters, scorching summers easily

HMD Global on Wednesday launched its latest smartphone, Nokia XR21, days after its leaks emerged. The new Nokia XR21 is a rugged phone that the company claims offers “tried-and-tested professional-grade durability.” That is a tall claim, but given the phone comes with certification to MIL-STD-810H and IP69K standards, it should be able to tough out extreme climatic conditions, such as bone-chilling winters and scorching summers.

Much like the predecessor Nokia XR20, the new Nokia XR21 is meant for users who are mostly on adventures in the roughest places on the earth or the people who work at construction sites where chances of a regular phone dropping and breaking are high. The Nokia XR21 is meant to last for several years, thanks to the promise of four years of monthly security updates and three Android OS upgrades. The phone ships with Android 12, which means it will be eligible for an upgrade to up to Android 15.

Nokia XR21 price

Launched in the UK currently, the Nokia XR21 costs GBP 499 (roughly Rs 51,000) for the only storage configuration that will be available in Midnight Black and Pine Green colours.

HMD Global has not said a word about the launch of the Nokia XR21 in other markets, such as India.

Nokia XR21 specifications

The Nokia XR21 has a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. HMD claims the display on the phone offers up to 550 nits with the sunlight brightness boost feature and works with wet hands and gloves. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which means there is support for 5G. You get a 64-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back of the phone. A 16-megapixel camera on the front is for selfies and video calls.

The Nokia XR21 uses a 4800mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which the company claims can last two days on a single charge. There is a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as a USB-C port on the phone. The side power key has a physical fingerprint sensor, but you can choose face unlock if you like. Apart from the side power key and volume rocker, there is a third button on top of the phone. This button can be set as an emergency button, pressing which will alert chosen contacts and emergency services. This button can be reprogrammed to run other services, however, as well.