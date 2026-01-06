Grok Controversy: X Receives 48-Hour Extension Responding Government Regarding Obscene Content Report Deadline

The central government has provided X, previously referred to as Twitter, with another 48 hours of time to present a more detailed report on the measures taken to curb the objectionable content produced by its Grok AI chatbot. The extension is following the request by the platform to take additional time, referring to public holidays and restricted staff availability. X can take time up to January 7, 5 pm, to reply to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Government Objection to Obscene Content Created by Grok AI

MeitY wrote a letter of strong complaint to X on January 2, about the abuse of Grok AI. The ministry claimed that the chatbot was being employed to produce obscene and sexually explicit images and content, especially to women. The government said that users were opening false accounts to generate and spread such content in a disparaging and obscene way.

The ministry also observed that the abuse did not end at the use of fake profiles. In other instances, real users posted photos and videos that were modified through AI prompts and resulted in doctored and artificial materials that infringed on dignity and safety.

Why was X allowed to take a Longer Time

X told MeitY that several of its employees were out on leave because of Christmas and New Year holidays. According to this explanation, the government gave a 48 hour extension to the time limit, which was originally 72 hours, originally. Nevertheless, the authorities said that the issues mentioned in the letter were grave and needed an elaborate reply.

Prior to the publication of the letter, MeitY is said to have held an informal meeting with X’s compliance department on what Grok said about political and religious issues. Such talks were not related to obscene material and that is why the official notice is said to have come out of the blue to the platform.

What MeitY Requested X for Necessary Action

The ministry has instructed X to provide an elaborate Action Taken Report. The report will be required to elaborate on technical protection included in Grok AI, the position of Chief Compliance Officer in India, what is done to the users who post objectionable content, and what are some of the systems established to ensure that crimes are reported in a mandatory manner.

Failure to do so might result in loss of legal protection provided under Section 79 of the Indian law as stated in the letter. The government also made some declarations that in case of failure to comply, harsh legal implications may be imposed on the platform, its officers, and users.

Political Influence

More media attention was given to the problem after its MP to the Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi addressed a letter to the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to explain why AI-generated sexual content poses a risk. Individually, Vaishnaw has said that the social media should be responsible for the content it hosts and that accountable legislation has been suggested by parliamentary committees.