Elon Musk, X (previously Twitter), is subject to investigation following issues raised over obscene images created by its AI chatbot, Grok. Reportedly, the company has acknowledged that their platform Grok is creating obscene images of women and they will comply with the government.

The controversy points out that there are still issues with regulating artificial intelligence-made content, particularly in the context of sexualized or offensive content.

Government’s Response

The Indian government instructed X to delete any vulgar, obscene, and illegal material created by Grok AI. According to the officials, approximately 3,500 content is blocked and 600 accounts are deleted. According to sources, X has vowed never to broadcast obscene images on its site again.

Measures Demanded by Authorities

Other than India, there are several other countries facing Grok issues, including Brazil, France, Germany, Malaysia, and the United States. These countries have requested an inquiry into the AI platform, Grok.

Indonesia blocked the entry of the AI chatbot temporarily, and three U.S. Senators called on Apple and Google to delete the Grok app in their application stores, claiming that it violated their policy against sexualized images.

Statement and Safety Measures of X

The tech giant, X, has threatened to take serious action against illegal content on its platform, which includes Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The company declared that any accounts that are used to share such content will be terminated forever. To curb the abuse of the system, the platform also limited image creation and editing capabilities to subscribers who paid a fee. In its AI chat bot, Grok does not stop assisting and generating images to users, although now there are mechanisms that can avoid the possibility of creating offensive content.

Understanding Grok AI

Introduced in 2023, Grok is an AI chatbot that is an in-app experience in X that lets users ask questions or generate content on the platform. In the previous summer, the company introduced Image generator “Grok Imagine” which had a spicy mode that could produce adult content. Although the chatbot can be used by the free X users, image creation and editing is restricted to subscribers, and a different Grok app can be used to create images without X.