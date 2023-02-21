AICTE (All India Council For Technical Education) announced two new programs on design and manufacturing in the semiconductor sector on Monday. These programs aim to provide a variety of employment roles to students while also providing salary incentives. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn-Vedanta to open India's first semiconductor facility in Dholera SIR near Ahmedabad

The new programs encourage youth to shift towards a new and emerging sector, that’s expected to grow under the Semicon India initiative, which was inaugurated by India’s PM Narendra Modi last year.

Two new programs in semiconductors launched in India

The government of India announced the Semicon India program last year on January 1. One of the main goals of this program was to develop over 85,000 semiconductor professionals in the next 10 years.

Semiconductor talent in 🇮🇳@AICTE_INDIA has launched a curriculum for 2 new programs on design and manufacturing in #semiconductors, with an aim to provide a variety of employment roles and salary incentives for students. @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI @Semicon_India pic.twitter.com/pI7mAjjQc7 — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) February 20, 2023

It appears that the government has finally taken a serious step under this initiative by launching two new programs. This comes almost a year after Semicon India’s inception.

“In consultation with the semiconductor industry, all the experts, a new post-curriculum has been developed and today, AICTE within the ministry of education has launched two new programs,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minster of Electronics & IT/Communications/ Railways.

B.Tech Electronics in VLSI Design & Technology and Diploma in Integrated Circuit Manufacturing are the two new programs under Semicon India.

In B.Tech Electronics in VLSI (Very-large-scale integration) Design & Technology, students will get to learn about IC design and technology, CMOS processing, VLSI Design, semiconductor device fundamentals, and more.

On the other hand, in Diploma in Integrated Circuit Manufacturing, students will learn about VLSI, semiconductor fab familiarisation, circuits, vacuum tech, and more.

The new programs have been launched ‘to provide a variety of employment roles and salary incentives for students’.

Both programs will soon be listed on the AICTE portal. All AICTE-affiliated colleges, universities, and technical institutions can offer these programs to their students.

Vaishnaw encouraged youngsters and the industry to participate in the new programs.