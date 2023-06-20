Google reportedly planning to manufacture Pixel phones in India

As Apple bolsters its production lines in India with the manufacturing of the upcoming iPhone 15 series, Google may be mulling making a similar move for its Pixel phones. Bloomberg has reported that the Sundar Pichai-led company is seeking suppliers in the country to begin assembling Pixel smartphones — a move that will allow Google to minimise its dependence on China. Also Read - Google Pixel 8 series: Here's everything we know so far

Per the report, citing sources privy to the matter, Google is holding early discussions with homegrown companies such as Lava International and Dixon Technologies India, as well as China's Foxconn Technology Group's Indian subsidiary called Bharat FIH. If the talks materialise, Google will join the likes of Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and other brands to manufacture their marquee products in India.

The suppliers Google is reportedly talking to have been approved for the Indian government's production-linked incentives under the Make in India programme. Because of the incentive, manufacturing in India becomes less burdensome, thereby, giving a boost to local manufacturing. Apple has used the PLI scheme to expand its suppliers in India and increased iPhone production by three times to over $7 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March 2023.

Although unlikely to bring down the retail prices of Pixel phones, the move to begin assembling Google’s iPhone rivals in India will increase employment and establish India as a manufacturing hub. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again pitched India as an alternative to China for manufacturing electronics. His efforts have fructified into large-scale investments from behemoths such as Samsung, which has its world’s biggest manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

The development also comes about a month after union minister for information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw met Alphabet’s chief executive officer, Sundar Pichai at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. “Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program,” tweeted Vaishnaw after the meet. The IT Minister and Pichai apparently talked about the possibility of manufacturing Google devices in India as it was the only big brand without a presence in India’s manufacturing sector.

Over the past few years — precisely after the appointment of Pichai as Google CEO, the company has invested heavily in the development of features specifically for users in India. Google also introduced the affordable Pixel A series to attract customers in what is considered the world’s most dynamic smartphone market. The decision to manufacture Pixel phones could be a shot in the arm.