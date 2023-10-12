Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which smartphone should you pick?

Google launched its new Google Pixel 8 series in India recently. The new series includes two models- Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 and it succeeds in last year’s Pixel 7 series which comprises of Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have a host of differences including a bigger and brighter display, a bigger battery and more cameras in the Pro model. Beyond these, the Pixel 8 Pro also has a temperature sensor and a bunch of AI-based camera features such as Magic Editor and Magic Eraser, which may make it more popular among photo-buffs who are on a constant lookout for flagship phones that offer an exceptionally good camera experience.

While picking one device between Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may be a no-brainer choice for a lot of buyers, especially owing to the advanced photography features of the latter, the real question is if you need to upgrade your device if you already have a Pixel 7 Pro? Or which smartphone should you pick between the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro? Stick with us here as we compare every aspect of these two Pixel smartphones from pricing to camera and help you decide which Pixel should you prefer.

Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro India price and availability

Google Pixel 8 Pro is available in Obsidian and Bay colours and comes with 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. Its base variant is currently available for Rs 1,06,999 via Flipkart and interested buyers can avail Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange. In addition to this, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank customers can also avail up to Rs 9,000 discount as bank offers on Google Pixel 8 Pro. These offers will reduce the effective price of Google Pixel 8 Pro to Rs 93,999.

On the other hand, Google Pixel 7 Pro is available in Hazel, Obsidian and Snow colours and comes with 12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of storage. The base variant of Pixel 7 Pro is available for Rs 63,999 via Flipkart. Interested buyers can avail up to Rs 1,500 on selected bank cards and additional off on exchange. All these offers will reduce the effective price of the Pixel 7 Pro to Rs 62,499.

Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications compared

Display

Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with 6.7-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution at 489PPI, up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600nits HDR and up to 2,400 nits peak brightness. Its display comes with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass.

Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution at 512PPI, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000nits HDR and up to 1,500 nits peak brightness. Its display comes with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass

Processor and Storage

Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a Google Tensor G2 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera

Pixel 8 Pro comes with 50MP Octa PD wide camera with ƒ/1.68 aperture, Multi-zone LDAF (laser detect auto-focus) sensor, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with auto-focus and ƒ/1.95 aperture and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera with ƒ/2.8 aperture. It has 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x and optical and electronic image stabilisation on wide and telephoto.

It also has a 10.5MP dual PD selfie camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto-focus.

Pixel 7 Pro comes with 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera with ƒ/1.85 aperture, LDAF (laser detect auto-focus) sensor, optical and electronic image stabilisation, 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus and ƒ/2.2 aperture, and 48MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera with ƒ/3.5 aperture. It has 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 30x.

It also has a 10.8MP selfie camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and fixed focus.

Battery

Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. Similarly, Pixel 7 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which one should you pick?

Beyond an upgraded processor, a brighter display and a temperature sensor that is embedded in the rear camera panel, the Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a host of AI-powered camera features such as Pro controls, High-resolution photography, Best take, Audio Magic Eraser, Video Boost and Night Sight Video, that are not available in the Pixel 7 Pro. In addition to this, Pixel 7 Pro features 12 MP ultrawide camera whereas Pixel 8 Pro has 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera. Furthermore, the Pixel 7 Pro also lacks Magic Editor, Ultra HDR and Astrophotography, which are available with the Pixel 8 Pro.

Further, Google hasn’t confirmed if it plans to bring these AI-based camera features to the Pixel 7 Pro, which makes Pixel 8 Pro a better proposition, especially for photographers and photography fans, compared to its predecessor. So, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone or looking for an all-rounder camera phone, Pixel 8 Pro is the one for you. But if you already own a Pixel 7 Pro, it would be best to wait a while to see if Google brings some of its more advanced camera features to your phone before making a final decision.