Google Pixel Watch 5 Launched in India With Health Guardian Features: Price, specifications

Google has released its new smartwatch Google Pixel Watch 5 in India on Wednesday. The new smartwatch comes with a brighter display, an upgraded processor, deeper Gemini integration and new health features. Google says the Pixel Watch 5 can last up to 40 hours on a single charge of battery.

Google Pixel Watch 5 price in India and availability details

The Google Pixel Watch 5 price in India has been announced at Rs 42,999 for the 41mm variant size. It is designed for use on wrists that are 130–210mm wide. The bigger 45mm version costs Rs 45,999 and has wrist sizes ranging from 150-215mm.

It comes in two versions:

Polished Silver Aluminium Case with Fog Active Band

Champagne Gold Aluminium Case with Canyon Active Band.

The 45mm model comes in Satin Pyrite Aluminium Case with Olive Active Band and Matte Black Aluminium Case with Obsidian Active Band.

Pre order details

The Pixel Watch 5 has already started shipping in India and will be available to pre-order from August 20.

Google has also added a 45mm Stephen Curry Special Edition featuring a sweat-wicking performance loop band around the world. Its price is $579, around Rs 55,000.

Google Pixel Watch 5 specifications and features

The Pixel Watch 5 has a rounded design that is consistent with previous Pixel Watch models. It is powered by a 3,000 nits peak brightness Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO screen. The display has a pixel density of 320ppi, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 60Hz and support for an always-on display. Protects with custom scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartwatch runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated platform along with a Cortex-M55 co-processor. The dual-chip design gives Google a 20 percent jump in performance over the Pixel Watch 4, the company claims. It also has 50 per cent additional RAM and a 12 per cent CPU improvement. The smartwatch will be equipped with 64GB of inbuilt eMMC storage.

Pixel Watch 5 has deeper Gemini integration

Google has made some enhancements to the Pixel Watch 5’s integration with Gemini. Users can adjust the wrist level for a direct communication with Gemini. The smartwatch can give proactive tips based on data from Google’s services such as “Gmail” and “Calendar”.

The new Health Guardian featuresGoogle’s new Health Guardian features are being introduced in the Pixel Watch 5, with the aim of assisting users to recognise health trends over time.

The feature offers monthly summaries of the blood pressure trends, sleep breathing quality and insulin resistance trends. According to Google, these are designed to show changes in a particular, specific location in time, not actual clinical readings, and should not be used to determine current measurements.

The smartwatch also has ECG and AFib detection, high and low heart-rate detection, resting heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, skin-temperature-variation and real-time stress tracking.

The Pixel Watch 5 can measure sleep patterns and offer a tailored Sleep Score for sleep tracking.

Breathing Emergency Detection

Another significant new feature is Breathing Emergency Detection. Google says it is an industry-first smartwatch feature that can track for serious, prolonged low oxygen saturation levels.

The feature automatically employs the watch’s PPG, accelerometer and barometer sensors with its built-in AI to identify possible breathing crises.

Fitness and GPS features

The Pixel Watch 5 will offer over 50 activities along with audio and visual instructions. It also provides you with weekly goals for cardio and a daily readiness score.

Google has improved the GPS system to include dual-frequency. The company claims that it can provide up to twice the route-tracking accuracy compared with previous generations.

Pixel Watch 5 battery life

The battery life depends on the size of the smartwatch. Up to 30 hours of battery life and up to 40 hours with only one charge are given for the Pixel Watch 5, 41mm and 45mm, respectively.

Google claims to offer up to 15 hours of battery life from 15 minutes of charging. The smartwatch also has water and dust resistance with IP68 rating.

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Google Pixel Watch 5: Watch out for these features

The Pixel Watch 5 offers a number of enhancements to its predecessor, such as a bright, high-resolution 3,000-nit screen, performance boosts, more integration with the Gemini ecosystem, and novel health monitoring capabilities. The 45mm size also has up to 40 hours of battery life, which makes it more suitable for users looking for longer battery life.