Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold to launch on August 12 with updated design

Google has officially revealed the design of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ahead of its upcoming Made by Google launch event scheduled for August 12. The company’s next-generation book-style foldable will debut alongside the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro in India and global markets, with pre-orders expected to begin the same day. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 leak reveals design: Subtle changes with thinner bezels

The latest teaser confirms several design elements that had previously surfaced through leaked renders, while also offering a closer look at the foldable’s refreshed camera module and colour option. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak suggests thinner body and camera redesign

Google teases Pixel 11 Pro Fold design

In a post shared on X, Google showcased the Pixel 11 Pro Fold for the first time, confirming a familiar design language with a handful of subtle refinements.

The foldable retains the square-shaped rear camera island seen on its predecessor. However, the camera housing has been redesigned with larger, pill-shaped camera cutouts that give the rear panel a slightly updated appearance. While the overall aesthetic remains recognisably Pixel, the revised camera layout helps distinguish the new model from the previous generation.

The teaser also confirms that the phone will feature Google’s signature logo centred on the back panel. The power button and volume rocker are positioned along the right edge, while the top frame houses a speaker grille and microphone cutout.

New green colour and Gemini AI features confirmed

Google has teased the Pixel 11 Pro Fold in a green colour option, adding a fresh finish to its foldable lineup.

The company has also confirmed that the device will ship with a range of Gemini AI-powered features, continuing Google’s focus on artificial intelligence across its Pixel portfolio. Although Google has not yet detailed the specific AI capabilities coming to the foldable, users can expect many of the latest Gemini experiences introduced across the Pixel ecosystem.

Interestingly, the teaser does not show the rumoured Pixel Glow light that has been widely tipped for the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro. This suggests the feature may remain exclusive to the standard flagship models rather than the foldable.

Launch date and availability

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be unveiled during the Made by Google event on August 12. The foldable will launch alongside the Pixel 11 series, with India included among the first wave of markets.

Following the announcement, the Pixel 11 lineup will be available for pre-order in India through Flipkart.

The event is also expected to introduce new Pixel hardware and additional software features powered by Google’s latest AI technologies.

Expected specifications

While Google has only revealed the design so far, previous leaks have provided a good idea of what to expect from the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The smartphone is rumoured to feature an 8-inch foldable OLED inner display paired with a 6.4-inch OLED cover screen, offering a larger viewing experience for multitasking and entertainment.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G6 chipset, accompanied by the Titan M3 security coprocessor. The foldable could be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage, making it Google’s most capable foldable yet.

For photography, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The device is also expected to include two 10-megapixel front-facing cameras, one on the cover display and another on the inner foldable screen for selfies and video calls.

What to expect

With less than a week remaining before Google’s hardware event, the company has begun revealing key details about its upcoming smartphones through official teasers. The latest preview confirms that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will retain the familiar Pixel design while introducing subtle refinements, new AI-powered features, and updated hardware.

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More details, including pricing, complete specifications, and availability, are expected to be announced when Google officially unveils the Pixel 11 series on August 12.