Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL, Pro Fold: Full specs and prices leaked ahead of launch

Google is just 10 days away from unveiling its next-generation Pixel smartphones, but the latest report has revealed almost everything before the official announcement. The latest report claims to reveal the complete specifications as well as the expected US and European pricing for all four upcoming models – the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Also Read: Google removes AI Satellite image tool within 24 hours of launch

While Google is expected to make the lineup official at its Made by Google event on August 12, here’s a look at what the leak suggests about the upcoming Pixel models. Also Read: Google expands age verification for Play Store users globally: What it means for users, how to use

Google Pixel 11 Lineup: What to expect

Chipset: According to the leak, every phone in the Pixel 11 series will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G6 processor paired with the Titan M3 security chip. The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is expected to be available with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Also Read: Google launches Custom Satellite Embeddings powered by AlphaEarth Foundations

The Pixel 11 Pro will also get a 6.3-inch display but with an LTPO panel, higher resolution and brighter 3,600-nit peak brightness. The larger Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to offer a 6.8-inch LTPO display along with a bigger 5,115mAh battery and faster 45W wired charging.

Cameras: According to leaks, the regular Pixel 11 is expected to house a 48MP camera system along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. In addition, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are said to house a three-lens rear camera system that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The Pro models are also tipped to support up to 120x Pro Zoom.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 48MP primary camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. It could also include selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays.

Display: The upcoming foldable from Google is expected to come with an 8-inch inner OLED display alongside a 6.4-inch cover screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

What’s new with the Foldable? The foldable is also tipped to offer up to 1TB storage, Qi2 wireless charging support and a 4,806mAh battery. Unlike the other Pixel models, the Pro Fold is expected to retain a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

Google Pixel 11 series: Expected price

The leak also hints at a price increase across the Pixel 11 lineup. As per the report, Pixel 11 can cost $899 in America and €999 in Europe. The Pixel 11 Pro could have a starting price of $1,099 and €1,199, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro XL can start at $1,299 in the US.

It seems that the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be the priciest smartphone in this line-up, with an anticipated starting price of $1,899 in America and €1,999 in Europe.

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However, since this information comes from leaks, it is recommended that you wait until the official announcement by Google on August 12th.