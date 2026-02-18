Google Pixel 10a launched at the same price as Pixel 9a: What's the upgrade?

Google has officially expanded its A-series lineup with the launch of the Pixel 10a, bringing a familiar Pixel experience to the mid-range segment. The smartphone arrives as a successor to the Pixel 9a and comes with some notable upgrades. Despite that, Google manages to keep the price of the Pixel 10a the same as the Pixel 9a during the launch. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a launch date, specs, price in India, design, colours: All details so far

Even in terms of the design, the Pixel 10a sticks to Google’s minimal design language, just like its predecessor. On the back, the phone features an oval-shaped camera module placed on the upper left, housing dual sensors and an LED flash. Also Read: Latest Google Pixel 10a renders left no room to guess what's coming

Here is what else the Pixel 10a brings over the Pixel 9a. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a May Debut Earlier Than Expected: Launch Timeline, Price, Specs Leaked

Google Pixel 10a: Specs and features

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display offering a 1,080 x 2,424 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits. It weighs 183 grams and measures 9mm in thickness. Under the hood, the Pixel 10a packs Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Battery life is another highlight. The Pixel 10a packs a 5,100mAh battery, which claims to offer over 30 hours of battery life.

On the camera front, the Pixel 10a features a 48MP primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 13MP front camera.

Google Pixel 10a Price And Availability

The Pixel 10a is now available to pre-order in India via Flipkart and the Google Store. It comes in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 49,999. You can pick the device from four colour options – Lavender, Obsidian, Fog, and Berry. It goes on sale starting from March 6, 2026.

As part of the launch offers, Google is also providing Rs 3,000 cashback on select HDFC Bank cards. There is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 along with no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The Pixel 10a is also included in Google’s Pixel Upgrade Program, allowing buyers to get the phone on zero-interest EMIs starting at Rs 2,083. The program comes with an assured buyback option, which means users can upgrade to a newer Pixel later without worrying too much about resale value.