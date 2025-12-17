Google Pay Launches Flex, A UPI-Based Digital Credit Card With Axis Bank: How It Works

Google has launched Flex by Google Pay, a new digital credit product in India that blends UPI payments with a credit card. The service is being rolled out in partnership with Axis Bank, with the first offering called the Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card. The card is issued on the RuPay network and is fully integrated into the Google Pay app. Also Read: Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program In India, Upgrade Every Year From Rs 3,333: How It Works

The company says the move is aimed at improving access to credit, especially as credit card usage in India remains limited compared to the scale of digital payments. Google claims there are only around 50 million credit card holders in the country, despite UPI being used by hundreds of millions of people.

Flex works as a digital, UPI-linked credit card that lives entirely inside the Google Pay app. Users can apply for the card straight from the Google Pay app, with no need for physical paperwork. Once the application is approved, the card is available for immediate use.

Since the card is issued on the RuPay network, it works at both online and offline stores that accept RuPay payments. From the user’s point of view, transactions feel similar to regular UPI payments, except the amount is charged to a credit line instead of a bank account.

Google and Axis Bank are also offering a simple rewards system. Users earn “stars” on transactions, with each star worth Re. 1. These can be redeemed instantly during future payments, rather than being accumulated for later use.

The Flex card also comes with familiar credit card features. Users can choose to pay their outstanding amount in full or convert eligible transactions into EMIs. Google Pay has added in-app controls as well, making it easy to set spending limits, block or unblock the card, or reset the PIN without having to reach out to customer support.

Flex by Google Pay is starting to roll out today. Google says it plans to expand availability in the coming months. For now, users can join a waitlist within the Google Pay app to register their interest.