Google May Put AI Data Centres In Space, But Crowded Orbits Could Be A Problem

Google is said to be exploring a rather unusual idea for the future of AI infrastructure. Instead of building more power-hungry data centres on Earth, the company is reportedly looking at placing AI data centres in space. While the plan sounds efficient on paper, recent assessments suggest it could run into serious challenges, mainly due to how crowded Earth’s orbit has become. Also Read: Elon Musk Reveals Neuralink’s Push For Mass Production Of Brain Implants

What Google Is Trying To Do

The project, internally referred to as Project Suncatcher, is expected to involve launching around 80 satellites into low Earth orbit. These satellites are expected to run on solar power and carry out AI processing in space, after which the processed data would be sent back to Earth. The idea is to ease the load on Earth-based data centres, especially as AI-related computing continues to grow. Also Read: Gmail Features That Make Inbox Cleaner

The concern is how closely these satellites are planned to operate. Reports suggest the units would fly in tight formations, with very little space between them. In an already crowded orbit, that kind of setup leaves very little room for error.

Why Orbital Congestion Matters

Low Earth orbit is packed with active satellites, old rocket hardware, and debris from earlier launches. Tens of thousands of objects are currently being tracked, and the number continues to rise each year. At orbital speeds, even a small fragment can cause serious damage.

The challenge becomes bigger in sun-synchronous orbits. These orbits are preferred because they get consistent sunlight, but they are already crowded. With so many satellites operating in the same region, the chances of close passes and possible collisions go up.

Formation Flying Adds Another Layer Of Risk

Flying dozens of satellites close together is difficult to manage. Factors like orbital drag and space weather can gradually change satellite positions. These shifts need constant correction.

Trending Now

In such conditions, even small errors in positioning can lead to close approaches or collisions. If a satellite fails to adjust its trajectory in time, it could collide with another object, creating debris that adds to existing risks in the same orbit.