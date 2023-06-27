After four years, Google is coming up with a new brand identity for Android. The new Android logo will have a new wordmark and a 3D version of the iconic robot head. Also Read - Google parent Alphabet, Airtel bet on lasers to deliver internet in remote areas

The new wordmark begins with the 'A' being uppercase after years of Android choosing something that's completely lowercase. This new font makes the 'n' and 'r' perfectly round, the new wordmark could be seen as a combination of the 2008 and 2014 wordmarks.

The robot head in the new Android logo is no longer flat instead Google has opted for a 3D Android head.

This is not the first time that Google has made changes to the Android logo. The logo has been changed twice earlier. In 2014, Google made font changes in the wordmark and slight changes in the logo and in 2019, Google removed the entire body of the Android robot from the logo, keeping its head only and making slight changes to the wordmark.

9to5Google first spotted the 3D heads at CES 2023. It was still displayed next to the lowercase “android,” while Google created a number of expressive versions using different materials. For instance, a tire was used when talking about Android Auto. The new logo was again spotted at Google I/O 2023.

9to5Google first spotted this updated wordmark and head together in an ad for Android talking about first-party apps on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Flip 4.

Google verified the “new brand identity” to 9to5Google and said that they will share more about it in the future.

“We’re showcasing some elements of our new brand identity on various surfaces, including our CES booth from earlier this year and other campaign materials like digital & banner ads. We’ll have more to share in the coming months,” Google said in a statement to 9to5Google.

The new logo will likely show up on the boot screen for all Android devices, as per 9to5Google. The brand currently appears as “Powered by Android.”

Meanwhile, Google Clock app in Android 14 Beta 3 now lets users stop alarms by just sliding the notification away. A tip on the notification that appears when the alarm rings while the screen is on says to “Swipe to stop”. It is similar to turning off an alarm, one slide and the alarm will stop sounding.

This change is because of a new Android 14 feature that allows users to swipe away notifications even if they’re usually persistent or non-removable. The “Clear all” button will not clear these from the notification shade or the lock screen, but sliding an individual notification now stops it even if the app’s developer made it as a foreground notification.