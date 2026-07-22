Google Maps may soon use Gmail, Photos and Calendar data to plan your trips

Google Maps could soon become much more helpful for users who rely on Google’s apps to manage their travel plans. Instead of switching between Gmail, Google Photos, Calendar, and Maps to find bookings or locations, the app may soon bring all that information together in one place. Also Read: Google launches three new Gemini AI models: But there's no Gemini 3.5 Pro yet

According to an APK teardown by Android Authority of Google Maps beta version 26.30.00.950492155, Google is working on bringing its Gemini-powered Personal Intelligence feature to Maps. While the feature has not been officially announced, code found in the latest beta suggests the company is laying the groundwork for deeper integration between Maps and other Google services. Also Read: Buying an iPhone could soon get cheaper: Apple reportedly plans new upgrade program

What is Personal Intelligence?

Personal Intelligence is a Gemini feature that pulls relevant information from different Google apps instead of treating each service separately. According to Google’s support documentation, it already works with Contacts, Google Photos, Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Drive and Calendar, Search services, and YouTube. Google Maps now appears to be the next app in line to support it. Also Read: X rolls out rebuilt Android app after nearly a year of development; here’s what’s changing

If the feature rolls out, Maps could use information from these connected apps to offer more personalised suggestions based on your upcoming plans, saved content, and previous activity.

Maps could automatically surface travel details

Although Google has not shared how the feature will look inside the app, Android Authority reports that the most likely destination is Ask Maps, the Gemini-powered tool that lets users ask questions about places and discover destinations.

With Personal Intelligence, Ask Maps could go beyond answering general travel questions. Instead, it may be able to pull details from your connected Google account and present them while you’re planning a trip.

For example, Maps could automatically show your flight details, hotel bookings, and restaurant reservations by accessing information stored in Gmail or other Google Workspace apps. Rather than searching your inbox for hotel bookings, flight details or confirmation emails, Maps could automatically pick up that information and use it to help plan your journey.

Google Photos integration may also help users find places they visited in the past. By looking at geotagged images, Maps could help locate a restaurant, tourist attraction or other place that appears in older photos.

The code strings also suggest that data from Google Search, saved places, and even YouTube could be used to make destination recommendations that better match a user’s interests.

New settings already spotted in beta

Android Authority also found two new options inside the Google Maps account switcher called Connected Content apps and Personalization. These settings can be enabled in the beta version, but they are not functional yet. Opening either option currently leads to an infinite loading screen, indicating that Google is still developing the feature.

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Since this was spotted in an APK teardown, there’s no guarantee the feature will make it to a public release. Google has also not shared when, or if, Personal Intelligence support for Maps will roll out.