comscore
English | हिंदी
07 Feb, 2024 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Maps brings iOS exclusive weather feature to Android: Check details

Google Maps brings iOS exclusive weather feature to Android: Check details

Google Maps' Android app is finally getting an iOS-exclusive feature. Android users will now be able to see the weather conditions and AQI in their area. Here's how this feature will work.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Feb 07, 2024, 01:33 PM IST

google maps
google maps

Story Highlights

  • Google Maps' Android is getting a new feature.
  • Google Maps will now show weather and AQI details.
  • This feature has been available on iOS for years.

Google Maps Android update: Google Maps’ Android app is finally getting a feature that has been available on iOS for years now. The company has started rolling out an update that brings the weather widget to the app on Android. It is worth noting that Google Maps’ iOS-based app has had this feature for years. And now, the company is bringing this feature to Android devices.

READ MORE
Amazon deals: Top 4K Smart TVs under Rs 30,000

How does Google Maps’ weather feature work?

Once users have downloaded the latest version of Google Maps on their Android phones, they will see a tiny widget on the left side under the search bar that will show the local temperature along with weather conditions and AQI in a small box. These details change as a user moves around. Tapping the widget reveals more details about the weather conditions in their area. For instance, users will see the temperature throughout the day. It also shows if it will be sunny, windy or rainy that day along with ‘Feels Like’ details.

READ MORE
How to clear Google Play Store cache and data

In addition to this, the widget shows detailed air quality map. This air quality map is powered by weather.com.

READ MORE
Top 5 most-anticipated features likely to come on iPhones with iOS 18

How can I get this feature?

Android users can download the latest version of Google Maps on their smartphones to use this feature. It is available with version 11.113.x of Google Maps. That said, not all Android users have got this feature, and it is still being rolled out to users.

Google

Google Maps gets new AI-based features in India

Separately, Google recently announced a host of new artificial intelligence (AI)-based features that are coming to Maps. Here are some of the top features that you need to check out:

Address Descriptors: Google has expanded this feature to over 75 Indian cities and it plans to roll it out to all users in 2025. This feature shows up to five relevant landmarks to find a pinned location.

Lens in Maps: This feature will show nearby destinations as users point out their phones in a particular direction on road. It will be available on Android first.

Live View walking navigation: This feature will show arrows and other markets overlaid on the Maps to users to help them navigate on foot.

Fuel-efficient routing: This feature will let users find greener routes. It will be available for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

AndroidiOS

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language