Google in its blog post shared an important update for family plan users of its services. It already offers shared services like shared Google One membership, payment modes, and purchases. Now, the company has announced shared password sharing. Google is enabling password sharing with the family via the Google Password Manager and it’s expected to work similarly to its other services.

“Accounts that are part of a family group will soon have the option to share usernames and passwords for a particular website or service directly from Google Password Manager,” the Google blog post noted.

“Whether two members of a family are coordinating with daycare through a single account, or a child is letting a parent access their school assignments, sharing passwords securely has never been easier,” it continued.

Google’s family plan for its services via Google One lets you share its services with 5 additional members. So a total of up to 6 members will be able to share passwords with each other.

Google hasn’t revealed how exactly will the feature appear, however, people have already noticed the feature on Chrome. Let’s see how you can share passwords with family members.

How to share passwords with family members via Password Manager

Step 1: Head to Settings on your Chrome browser desktop or mobile.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Autofill and password’ tab on the left sidebar and tap on it.

Step 3: Tap on Google Password Manager.

Step 4: Look for the saved password that you want to share and tap on it.

Step 5: Now, you should see the Share button next to the Edit and Delete options. Tap on it to Share the password with the family plan members.

That’s how easily you can share passwords with family members via Password Manager. If you do not see the Share button, wait for it as the app on your device should be receiving an update soon. You can also manually update the app by heading to the google.com/chrome website and tapping on ‘I want to update Chrome’.

In other news about Google, the company also updated a couple of other settings of its services. Users can now easily control SafeSearch settings. Further, parents can now easily find parental controls by simply searching on the Google app. A dedicated information box will appear upon searching the same letting them add their child’s Google account.