Google launches Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS, a new AI voice model that supports 70+ languages

Artificial Intelligence is taking over everything and is changing how these machines and advanced technologies speak and interact with users. Keeping this in mind, Google has introduced a new model called Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS. This is a new text-to-speech framework, enhancing the voice technology. This is a natural and easy-to-control audio technology. Also Read: Gemini Personal Intelligence rolls out in India: Google expands AI assistant with app integration

The new model Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS focuses on better voice quality, improved control, and support for more languages. The model is basically designed for developers and businesses who want more realistic AI-generated speech. Also Read: Google Gemini brings free full length NEET UG practice tests for aspirants

What is Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS?

Google launched new model called Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS. One of the striking features of this model is better control over how the voice sounds. You can guide the tone, speed, and style by just using simple text instructions. This means that Gemini’s new model will not just reads text, but also follows how you want it to sound. Also Read: Google Gmail AI upgrade: What is changing for 2 billion users and why should you act now

Special Audio Tags

Additionally, the model also supports special audio tags. These tags will help you to adjust the delivery in a more detailed way. Furthermore, it will allow you to control pacing along with pauses and emphasis, that too without complex tools or instructions. This will help you to create more natural voice outputs.

Multi-Speaker Support

Another major addition is the multi-speaker support, allowing developers to create conversations with different voices. Each voice comes with its own style and identity. This helps a lot in storytelling, customer support, and content creation.

Language Support and Audio Quality Improvements

Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS supports more than 70 languages. This allows developers to build applications for global users. The latest AI system from Google focuses on high-quality sound output, wherein voices will be clear and closer to human speech.

SynthID Addition

Additionally, the tech giant has also added a system called SynthID. This technology will add an invisible watermark to all AI-generated audio. This is essential for safety and transparency.

Availability

The Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS is currently available in preview mode. However, developers can access it via the Gemini API and Google AI Studio. Besides developers, businesses can also use it through Vertex AI. For regular users, it is available inside tools like Google Vids.

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According to Google, it will release the model globally after receiving feedback and improving the system based on it.