Google launches AI Ultra subscription with 20TB storage: Pricing, features explained

Google has announced a new AI subscription called Google AI Ultra during Google I/O 2026. The company is pitching it towards people who use AI tools heavily for work, whether that’s developers, creators, or users constantly working across Gemini and other Google services. Also Read: Google Search now wants to work like your AI assistant: What's new?

One of the biggest highlights of the subscription is 20TB of cloud storage, along with access to Google’s latest Gemini AI models and other premium features across apps like Gmail, Docs, and YouTube. Also Read: Google’s new Gmail AI lets you ask your inbox questions using voice

Google AI Ultra pricing details

Google has launched a new AI Ultra plan priced at $100 per month. According to the company, this version is designed for users who need higher AI usage limits and faster access to advanced tools. Also Read: Google just changed online shopping with Universal Cart: Now you can buy from Search, YouTube & Gmail

At the same time, Google has also reduced the price of its existing top-tier AI Ultra plan from $250 to $200 per month while keeping the same features intact.

According to Google, the new $100 plan comes with 5x higher usage limits compared to the Pro subscription. There is also a higher $200 tier that pushes those limits even further with 20x higher usage access.

20TB storage and AI tools included

One of the biggest additions with the AI Ultra plan is 20TB of cloud storage. Google says this is aimed at users dealing with larger files, including videos, media projects, datasets, and heavy workloads.

Subscribers also get access to Gemini 3.5 Flash, which is focused on coding, testing, debugging, and faster AI responses.

Google is also including YouTube Premium with the subscription, allowing ad-free access to YouTube and background playback features.

Apart from that, AI Ultra users will get priority access to Google Antigravity, which is Google’s new AI-focused development platform introduced during the event.

New Gemini AI features

Google is also expanding access to some of its newer AI tools through these subscriptions.

One of them is Gemini Spark, described as a 24/7 AI assistant that can connect across Google services and handle tasks on behalf of users. This feature will first roll out to AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

Another feature called Project Genie is also expanding to eligible subscribers. It allows users to create and explore AI-generated worlds and environments.

Google has also confirmed broader access to Gemini Omni, its new multimodal AI model that can work with text, images, and video together.

Gmail and productivity upgrades

The subscription also brings AI features to Gmail and other Google apps.

This includes AI Inbox in Gmail, which can summarise important emails, suggest replies, surface related files, and organise pending tasks.

Google is also bringing Daily Brief to the Gemini app, which creates a personalised summary using information from Gmail, Calendar, and Gemini chats.

Additional AI tools for image editing and voice features inside Gmail, Docs, and Keep are expected to roll out later this summer.

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Changes to AI usage limits

Google is also changing how AI limits work. Instead of fixed daily prompts, the company is moving towards a compute-based system. This means usage limits will now depend on how complex the request is, how long conversations are, and which AI features are being used.