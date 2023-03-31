comscore Google gives access to generative AI in Gmail and Docs
A set of users including consumers, enterprises, and education users in the US are getting access to generative AI in Gmail and Docs.

  • Google rolls out generative AI for Gmail and Docs.
  • Unlike before, now the feature is up for the public to test.
  • Only select public users appear to have the ability to use the feature.
Generative AI

Two weeks back, Google announced AI features for two of its workspace apps – Gmail and Docs. At the time of the announcement, these features were expected to be available to the public soon. Also Read - Gmail hacks: How to change your name, other details in Google account

Now, Google is finally letting the public test the generative AI in Gmail and Docs. Although it’s up for a public test, it isn’t accessible to everyone. Also Read - Applications open for seventh batch of Google startups accelerator India

The generative AI feature is currently only available in the US and is being tested with a set of consumers, enterprise, and education users. Google has reportedly invited these small groups who would have to accept the invitation and then opt-in by signing up. Also Read - Google redesigns Drive to for a better tablet experience

Now, how does the generative AI feature works in both apps?

Starting with Gmail. Users will get a small window at the bottom of their phones that says ‘Help me write’. Under the section, there will be six different options, namely, Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten, Bulletize, I’m Feeling Lucky, and Write a draft.

These options are pretty much self-explanatory. First, you can write something in the mail body, and then under the Help me write section tap on any of the options. For instance, if you want to formalize your writing, tap on the ‘Formalize’ button.

Similarly, if you want to shorten or elaborate your mail body, tap on any one of the following options and the generative AI will do its magic.

Google’s AI tool will also provide you with information in bullets so it’s easier to understand. ‘Write a draft’ will automatically write a mail body for you and ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ will help you make your mail body more jovial.

It’s the same story with Google Docs. There will be a Help me write option that will let you write poems and also show you a template for a job post.

Google is expected to make the generative AI feature available to everyone later this year.

  Published Date: March 31, 2023 10:24 AM IST
