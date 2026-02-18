Google I/O 2026 announced: Company confirms dates for the biggest event of the year

Google has finally announced the dates for one of its biggest events of 2026. The tech giant confirmed its Google I/O 2026, slated to begin on May 19 and end on May 20, 2026. The two-day annual event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Like the previous year, the company will streamline the event for online viewers around the world. Let’s check out what we can expect at Google’s annual event.

What is Google I/O 2026

Google’s I/O is an annual developer conference, wherein the company shares major updates about Android, AI, Cloud Services, and several other products. The event is majorly designed for developers who are interested in new technological advancement, particularly in Android eco system. Nevertheless, there are some announcements that affect everyday users too.

The event usually takes place in Mountain View, California, and the tech giant uses this platform t announce developer tools, new software versions, and more.

See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th! https://t.co/KgNKbb3nMu pic.twitter.com/OD6x3IYtTi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 17, 2026

Google I/O 2026 Dates and Venue

The company has revealed the date and time of this year’s annual I/O event. The conference will take place from 19 May to 20 May, 2026. The dates are announced via usual online game, where users have to compete challenge to unlock the announcement. As soon as you solved the challenge, the company will announce the dates.

The venue for Google’s annual event remains the same-Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California. This has been the regular location for Google I/O in recent years.

What to Expect at Google’s I/O 2026

This year, Google is expected to shift its main focus on artificial intelligence. The company has confirmed that it will share updates about its latest AI developments. In addition, company’s AI model, Gemini is likely to get new features and improvements.

To recall, over the past few years, Google has been investing heavily in generative AI and because of this, the company’s Gemini AI could take the center stage at the event. The company may also show how AI tools are being integrated into its apps and services.

The event will include keynote speeches, technical sessions, workshops, and more. There could be live demos and Google’s leader will present company’s roadmap for 2026 along with revealing some future plans.

Android Announcements

Another major highlight of the Google’s I/O 2026 could be the Android, with company usually announcing the next version of Android during the event. Developers will be able to access new tools and features to improve their apps. Alongside Android, Google is also expected to discuss improvements across its ecosystem. This might include productivity tools, cloud services, and developer platforms.

More information about speakers and session details will be shared in the coming weeks. For now, Google I/O 2026 is set for mid-May, with AI, Gemini, and Android expected to lead the announcements.