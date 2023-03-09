comscore Google I/O 2023 is set to take place on May 10, confirms Sundat Pichai
Google I/O 2023 announced to take place on May 10: Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and more expected

Google is expected to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone called Pixel Fold at the May event.

  • This will be the first time in four years that the event will have in-person attendance.
  • Google is expected to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone called Pixel Fold.
  • Tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests that the company will launch Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7A, Android 14, Pixel Foldables and Pixel 8 series at the annual event.
Image: Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has officially announced on Twitter that the annual Google I/O will take place on May 10 this year. The event will take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre, near Google’s HQ in Mountain View, California, just like every year. Notably, this will be the first time in four years that the event will have in-person attendance. However, viewers can still watch the live stream online. Also Read - Google building a 1000-language AI model to beat ChatGPT

Google I/0 2023: What to expect

At the event, it is expected that the company might unveil the Android 14 Beta at the event, as the first Developer Preview is already out.

In terms of product, Google is expected to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone called Pixel Fold. In addition to that, chances are we will also witness the launch of a new set of Pixel earbuds, probably the successor of Pixel Buds Pro that were launched last year at a starting price of Rs 19,990.

Google is also expected to officially launch Bard, a rival of chatbot ChatGPT at the event.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav, in a tweet, suggests that the company will launch Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7A, Android 14, Pixel Foldables and Pixel 8 series at the annual event.

The Pixel Fold is expected to house a thick top and slim bezel. The top bezel is expected to feature two selfie cameras. As for the display, it is likely to come with a 7.69-inch foldable display. As for the back, it might come with a triple rear camera setup.

On the other hand, Pixel 7a is likely to look the same as the Pixel 6a. It is also rumoured to feature a horizontal visor that house a dual rear camera setup. The rear camera setup might include a Sony IMX787 main camera sensor along with a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide camera sensor.

On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a flat 90Hz AMOLED display and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The device is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 SoC.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 12:09 PM IST
