Google Gemini Spark could turn AI into a real assistant, here’s what it can do

Google is said to be making Gemini go beyond just answering prompts. Ahead of Google I/O 2026, a new leak has revealed that the tech giant is working on something called Gemini Spark, which will likely be an always-on AI assistant capable of handling tasks in the background. Also Read: IMD’s new AI monsoon platform wants to predict rain more precisely; Here's how

Unlike regular AI chatbots, Gemini Spark wouldn’t require users to type commands one by one. Instead, it will reportedly keep running in the background and complete tasks automatically. The new feature was first spotted by an X user who shared the screenshot of the onboarding message online. Also Read: Gemini Intelligence explained: How Google plans to redefine Android AI

What Gemini Spark is expected to do

As per an Android Authority report, citing the leaked onboarding details, Gemini Spark may be able to access data from connected apps, browsing sessions, chat history, scheduled tasks, websites where users are already logged in, and even location information. Also Read: Elon Musk vs Sam Altman battle keeps getting bigger after latest OpenAI court disclosures

Using this data, the AI assistant could handle tasks like sorting emails, managing workflows, filling forms, or even booking flights and completing online activities on behalf of users.

The report also suggests that the AI system may support some “skills”, which could work like task templates or app integrations. This would allow Gemini Spark to expand its capabilities and functionalities over time across different services.

More than just a chatbot

The bigger change here is that Google seems to be making Gemini an AI agent model instead of a regular AI chatbot.

Right now, most users interact with AI by asking questions and waiting for responses. Gemini Spark, however, is expected to work more independently. It may continue running certain tasks even after users leave the app.

This is similar to what rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic are also exploring with AI agents that can browse websites, complete workflows, and perform actions with minimal user input.

This is not new for Google. The company has experimented with similar AI projects internally before, but many advanced AI agent features have largely remained limited to premium subscribers till now.

Privacy and security concerns

The onboarding screen also reportedly mentions a few things users may need to be careful about while using Gemini Spark.

As per the leaked details, the AI assistant could, in some cases, share sensitive information with third-party services or even complete purchases without asking for confirmation every single time.

There are also mentions of stored browser session data, including login states and remote activity information, so workflows can continue running in the background.

At the same time, reports suggest users may get controls to clear stored session data or disable connected services whenever needed.

Google I/O announcement expected

Gemini Spark has not been officially announced yet, but the timing of the leak strongly points towards a reveal during Google I/O 2026, which begins next week.

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If introduced, this could become one of Google’s biggest pushes towards turning Gemini into a more active AI assistant instead of just a conversational tool.