ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

OpenAI has recently taken a step forward into AI image generation with its latest ChatGPT Images to rival Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Pro. For the last couple of months, Nano Banana Pro has constantly been in the news due to several trends. To catch up, ChatGPT Images is now here, which claims to generate images up to 4x faster. Also Read: ChatGPT Health To Replace Your Doctor? Here Is All It Can Do

To put it to the test against the Gemini Nano Banana, here we have given 4 different prompts to both AI models and here is what we got. Also Read: 6 Things ChatGPT Can Do With Images

ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro

Pixar Style Photo Prompt

“Create a poster of a small boy in Pixar style playing with his dog. The dog is a golden retriever and is trying to chase the ball being kicked by the small boy. The background is of dawn and the filed is grassy with some small flowers being seen in the distant background. The title of the poster is Big eye boy. Think fo the best font that you can for this poster. The font should look modern as this is for a mini short film. Think like a pro graphic designer. The image should feel like it’s made by a professional, 8k image, with some hand-drawn objects to show human imperfection.”

Superhero Dog Prompt:

“A cute white cartoon dog flying joyfully through the sky like a superhero, wearing a bright red cape flowing dramatically behind him. The dog has soft rounded features, big, expressive eyes, a small black nose, and a cheerful, confident smile. His ears flap in the wind as he soars through the air with paws stretched forward in a classic flying pose.

The visual style is clean, vibrant cartoon animation – smooth outlines, bold colours, soft shading, and slightly exaggerated proportions for a fun, family-friendly look. The cape is glossy fabric with visible folds and motion lines, emphasising speed and movement.

The background shows a bright blue sky with fluffy clouds, subtle sun rays, and light motion blur to enhance the sense of flight. Add gentle wind streaks and comic-style speed lines to give energy and lift.

Lighting is warm and uplifting, with soft highlights on the dog’s fur, rim light around the cape, and a clear, optimistic colour palette.

Dynamic composition, mid-air action shot, high clarity, ultra-clean finish, adorable yet heroic tone, cinematic cartoon framing, 4K–8K quality, sharp focus, joyful and inspiring.”

Anime-style photo conversion prompt:

“An anime-style animated illustration of a single person split vertically down the middle. One half of the character is a fearsome samurai warrior – wearing traditional samurai armour with layered plates, a flowing kimono, katana held firmly, hair tied in a topknot, battle-worn details, subtle scars, and dramatic shadows.

The other half is a modern office employee dressed in clean corporate attire – formal shirt, blazer, trousers, polished shoes, ID card or office bag, neatly groomed hair, calm and focused expression, holding a laptop or coffee cup.

The split is perfectly aligned through the face and body, seamlessly merging both identities into one character. Facial expressions subtly contrast – intense determination on the samurai side, composed professionalism on the office side.

Visual style is anime-inspired – sharp linework, expressive eyes, clean cel-shading, soft gradients, dynamic lighting, and cinematic depth.

Background is also split: Samurai side: smoky battlefield, drifting embers, traditional Japanese architecture, warm, dramatic tones. Office side: modern cityscape, glass buildings, morning commute atmosphere, cool neutral tones. Lighting enhances the duality – warm golden and red hues on the samurai side, cool blues and whites on the office side. Subtle energy particles and motion lines add life without overpowering the scene.

High detail, dynamic composition, 4K–8K quality, animated cinematic look, strong contrast yet balanced, epic but relatable, visually clean and powerful.

Compiling images and change background:

“Combine the two uploaded images into a single realistic photograph. Extract Person A from Image 1 and Person B from Image 2, keeping their original facial features, skin tone, body structure, hairstyle, and clothing unchanged. Do not alter their identities or expressions. Place both persons together in a shared scene, walking side by side naturally, as if they were photographed together. Their walking posture should look relaxed and candid, with correct body proportions and natural movement.

Create a new background of Times Square, New York, during early evening with city lights glowing, digital billboards visible, and a lively urban atmosphere. The background should feel realistic, slightly cinematic, and well-lit, not overly dramatic. Match lighting, shadows, and perspective so both people blend seamlessly into the Times Square environment. Ensure consistent light direction on faces and clothes, with soft street lighting reflections.

Maintain sharp facial clarity, realistic depth of field, and high-resolution photo quality. Final image should look like a genuine travel photograph taken on the streets of New York, not an edited or composited image.”