Pixel Fold had a sibling that Google dumped: Here s why

Google officially entered the foldables market this year with its Google Pixel Fold foldable phone at I/O 2023 this year. The phone that costs $1,799 or Rs 1.40 lakh will go on sale in select markets starting next month. Ahead of the official sale of the Pixel Fold smartphone, the company has confirmed that it was working on a second foldable display smartphone, which was later cancelled.

Before details about the launch of a notebook-styled Pixel Fold got stronger earlier this year, reports for years had suggested that the tech giant was working on two foldable devices codenamed Passport and Pipit. As per an older report by 9To5 Google, Pipit was being developed to have a more compact form factor as the Oppo Find N series, while Passport was rumoured to get Samsung Z Fold-like design. Later, rumours about 'Pipit' died down paving way for a notebook style-design that we saw in the Pixel Fold earlier this month.

Now, in the company's Made by Google podcast, the company's top executives have confirmed that Google was indeed working on a second foldable device, which was cancelled even before it saw the light of day. Talking about the design of the latest devices from Google, which includes the Google Pixel Fold, the Google Pixel 7a and the Pixel tablet, the company's top designers — Ivy Ross, Isabellele Olsson, and Claude Zellweger — revealed that the Pixel Fold was cancelled as the executives thought that the device 'wasn't good enough'.

Here’s what Ivy Ross said about Google cancelled foldable phone during the podcast:

“I’m really proud of the team because there was another foldable model that we had created that we had the discipline to say, “nope, it’s not good enough yet,” and really wait until we felt we could do something that was good enough or better than what was out there already. So, it’s really a testimony to the fact that we’re able to do that and recognise when something isn’t good enough.”

The three Google executives didn’t reveal anything about the cancelled Pixel foldable phone besides this. This means that we will never know if the cancelled Pixel foldable phone had a clamshell-like design or something totally different. However, the launch of the Pixel Fold does open more doors for the company as far as foldable smartphones are concerned. Simply put, it wouldn’t exactly be surprising if Google launches a clamshell like ‘Google Pixel Flip’ sometime in the future.