comscore
English | हिंदी
24 Nov, 2023 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Deepfake row: MeitY sets 7-day deadline for social media platforms to regulate deepfakes, says Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Deepfake row: MeitY sets 7-day deadline for social media platforms to regulate deepfakes, says Rajeev Chandrashekhar

MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that MeitY has set a seven-day deadline for social media companies to probe deepfake row in India.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 24, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Rajeev Chandrashekhar
Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Story Highlights

  • MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar talked about the issue of deepfakes in India today.
  • MeitY has set a seven-day deadline for social media platforms to probe deepfakes.
  • MeitY will appoint a special officer to probe deepfakes in India.

Deepfakes in India: Amid the rising concerns regarding deepfakes in India, MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar has said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has given social media companies a seven-day deadline to comply with the section of the IT rules that forbid sharing of deepfakes in the country. “Platforms have agreed that within the next 7 days, they will ensure that all terms and contracts with users expressly forbid them from engaging in the 11 types of content laid out in the IT rules,” he said today.

READ MORE
Deepfake row: MeitY sets 7-day deadline for social media platforms to regulate deepfakes, says Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Apart from this, the MoS also said that MeitY will appoint a ‘Rule 7 Officer’ who will setup a digital platform wherein digital nagriks will be able to file their complaints and report violations easily. “MeitY has confirmed the imminent appointment of a “Rule 7 officer” and a digital platform for users to report violations of the law by intermediaries. This is in line with Rule 7, triggering the initiation of FIRs and the legal process in court,” the minister added.

READ MORE
iPhone 15 gets special appreciation from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Furthermore, the minister said that today he had a long meeting will all the important players in the Indian internet space wherein all the intermediateries agreed that the existing IT rules have ample provisions to deal with deepfakes.

“I have urged them today and have said that we will follow it up with an advisory and a directive that all platforms must align their and transform their terms of use with their users to be consistent with the twelve areas that are prohibited on the Indian Internet and the platforms have agreed in seven days to ensure that harmonization and that alignment so that every user on every platform is aware that when they use a platform, the platform intends to be a safe and trusted platform…,” the MoS added.

It is worth noting that Chandrashekhar’s statement comes just a day after IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government is drafting new rules to regulate deepfakes. “We plan to complete drafting the regulations within the next few weeks,” he said earlier this week.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

MeitYRajeev Chandrasekhar

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language