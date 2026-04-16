God of War spinoff game leak reveals new characters, multiple mythologies

There’s a new God of War leak doing the rounds, and this one is a bit different from the usual speculation we keep seeing. This time, the focus is not on Kratos. Instead, reports suggest this could be a separate project that moves the story in a different direction from what we’ve seen so far. Also Read: Ever wanted to be in a game? PlayStation now gives you a chance

According to multiple reports, Sony and Santa Monica Studio are working on a spinoff that may feature Faye as the main character. Along with her, Tyr is also expected to play a major role. Both characters were part of God of War Ragnarök, but neither of them has been playable so far, which makes this shift interesting. Also Read: Starfield launches on PS5 with DualSense features: What’s new for PlayStation players

Faye and Tyr in focus

From what is being reported, the game may not follow the usual Kratos-led storyline. Instead, it could revolve around Faye and Tyr, which is something the series hasn’t done before. Also Read: PS Plus April 2026 games revealed after delay: Full list and release date

Faye has mostly been in the background so far, appearing in flashbacks, but her role in the overall story has always been important. Giving her a full game could mean the story goes deeper into events that were only hinted at earlier.

Tyr, on the other hand, was introduced properly in Ragnarok but never became a playable character. If both of them are central to the story, the tone of the game could feel quite different compared to what players are used to.

There are also a few mentions that Kratos could still appear somewhere in the game, just not as the main character this time.

Multiple mythologies being considered

Another thing that stands out in these reports is the idea of multiple mythologies. The earlier games have stuck to one setting at a time, first Greek and then Norse.

This time, there are claims that the new game could include elements from Mayan mythology, along with influences from Chinese and Japanese mythologies as well.

Some changes to gameplay as well

There are also early mentions of gameplay changes. The recent titles have leaned more towards storytelling with a slower combat system.

The spinoff itself is expected to play a bit differently, with more focus on faster combat instead of the slower pace seen in the recent titles.

Some leaks also talk about things like companions or even talking weapons, but the details around these are still not very clear.

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Still not confirmed

Most of this is based on reports and what insiders are saying online right now. There are also claims that the game might be revealed this year, with a possible release around 2027, but nothing has been confirmed yet.