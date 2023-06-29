Gizmore Prime smartwatch launched at Rs 1,799 in India

Smart accessories company Gizmore has just launched the Gizmore Prime smartwatch. It is an affordable offering with a 1.45-inch (3.68 cm) high-resolution (412 x 412) Always On AMOLED screen and Zinc alloy metal body. The watch is also IP67 water and dust resistant. Also Read - Wearable tech market to grow rapidly, poised to reach $156 billion in 2024

It comes with a textured Leather strap, at a special launch price of just Rs 1,799. Even after the promotional period, the smartwatch will be available at just Rs 2,499. The display has 2.5D curved glass and supports multiple Cloud-based watch faces, and Split Screen functionality to quickly access frequently used apps, settings and features by swiping right on the home screen. The company is also claiming a 10-day battery life on the Gizmore Prime.

More Gizmore Prime smartwatch features



Features of this watch also include over 100 sports modes, a SpO2 monitor, a continuous 24×7 heart rate monitor, a calorie counter, a hydration alert system, a menstrual tracker, a sleep monitor, a stress monitor, and a guided breathing mode.

Coming to productivity features, you get a calculator, timer, stopwatch, and a weather app built into the smartwatch. Gizmore Prime is also equipped with Hindi language support, Bluetooth calling, and music & camera controls. It pairs with the Co FIT app to update its location using your phone, and all the stats and data from the watch are also visible on this app.

“Gizmore PRIME demonstrates our unwavering dedication to making cutting-edge wearables accessible to all. By seamlessly integrating premium features and flagship design aesthetics, it offers an unparalleled wearable experience at the most affordable price point. With its remarkable features and captivating aesthetic that effortlessly merges style and functionality, the PRIME smartwatch sets you apart from your peers. We firmly believe that the Gizmore PRIME will resonate with budget-conscious shoppers seeking a smartwatch that combines outstanding value and undeniable appeal,” said Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and co-founder of Gizmore.

Pricing and availability

The Gizmore Prime smartwatch is available on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 1,799 from 29 June. After that, it will be available at Rs. 2,499. You can also buy the watch from multiple retail outlets and the Gizmore official website.