Best camera phones under Rs 30000 with strong low light performance

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 04:09 PM (IST)
Oppo F31 5G is priced at Rs 28,999. It has a 6.57 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 50MP main camera and a 16MP front camera.
iQOO Neo 10R 5G is priced at Rs 28,998. It runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 6400mAh battery for long use. It supports stable 90FPS gaming performance.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is priced at Rs 26,470. It has a 6.78 inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display. It runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 50MP camera and a 7000mAh battery with fast charging.
OnePlus Nord CE5 is priced at Rs 24,996. It has a large display for smooth viewing. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It includes a 7100mAh battery and AI features.
realme P4 Power 5G is priced at Rs 27,699. It has a 6.8 inch display with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a triple camera setup. It comes with a 10001mAh battery for long usage.
Poco X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 27,990. It has a 6.67 inch display. It runs on Dimensity D8400 Ultra with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 50MP + 8MP camera and a 6550mAh battery.
REDMI Note 15 5G is priced at Rs 24,998. It has a curved AMOLED display. It runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 108MP camera and a 5520mAh battery with fast charging.
vivo T4R 5G is priced at Rs 26,499. It has a 6.77 inch FHD+ display. It runs on Dimensity 7400 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 50MP rear camera and a 5700mAh battery.
realme 15 Pro is priced at Rs 26,999. It has a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 50MP camera. It includes a 7000mAh battery with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is priced at Rs 22,862. It has a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Dimensity 7300 Pro with 8GB RAM. It includes a 50MP camera and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging.
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